How to Grow and Care for Rattlesnake Plant

‘Tis the season to make a wreath! OK, well not your traditional wreath. For the most part wreaths have only been displayed during the fall and winter seasons as a religious ornament and, if you go way back, as a symbol for victory in the days of the Roman Empire. Over the last few decades, I believe wreath design has moved into an area that’s more about giving your front door or the space above your mantle a little extra ﬂair. When I was a kid, my mother and I lived in small apartments and never really felt it necessary to place a wreath on the door, but now that I’m older, I see the wreath as being as important as the welcome mat that sits below your door. A really nice wreath on the front of your home is like a beautiful bow on a gift, a pearl necklace caressing a neck, or the perfect planter in which to present your favorite plant. I knew I’d ﬁnd a way to tie this back to plants!

GARDENING ・ 12 DAYS AGO