CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gardening

How to Grow and Care for Rattlesnake Plant

By Linda Parker
gardeningsoul.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe main attraction for this plant are its captivating colors on both sides – one side being an exotic purple coloration that can be seen when viewing it up close or at a distance away from your proximity as well!. These beauties also have some very interesting vertical ellipses (or...

gardeningsoul.com

Comments / 0

Related
Real Simple

2 Easy Ways to Grow an Avocado Plant Indoors

Growing anything from seed takes time and effort. However, growing an avocado from a pit indoors is not only fun but easy. Avocado trees (Persea americana) can grow indoors in any growing zone, making great low-maintenance houseplants. However, it can take up to 10 years for the tree to bear fruit in its natural growing conditions, and it can reach 40 feet tall or more when grown in the ground. So, don't expect your plant to reach that size or bear fruit. The container it's planted in will restrict its size. Instead, think of your avocado tree as an extra unique houseplant you started yourself by seed.
GARDENING
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Gardening: Fall care keeps plants, pollinators happy

As the weather and gardens transition from summer to fall, it is time to adjust your maintenance practices to ensure the health, longevity, and beauty of your landscape. Proper fall care will increase winter survival, support pollinators, and reduce your future workload. Continue watering as needed. This is especially important...
GARDENING
Muskogee Daily Phoenix

GROW: Moving plants indoors for the winter takes time

With summer gardening drawing to a close, gardeners with potted plants on the patio need to prepare to bring the plants indoors for the winter season. To keep your plants from throwing the horticultural equivalent of a toddler tantrum and throwing their leaves on the floor, take the process slowly so the plants can adjust to their new environment.
GARDENING
gardeningsoul.com

15 Most Useful Citrus Peel Uses in The Garden

Citrus peels can be used in the garden to help plants grow healthier and more fruit. You would be surprised at what a difference using these citrus peel for your landscaping may make when compared with just throwing them away after eating an orange or lemon!. Citrus fruit is a...
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Native Plant#Rattlesnakes#Fertilizer#Peat Moss
Telegraph

How to grow Erythroniums: plant now for the best flowers of spring

Gardeners are regarded as possessing an enviable connection with the seasons, but in reality our day-to-day is spent living at least one season ahead. Far from bright colours and heady scents, my thoughts in summer trouble over the mulch and bulb orders of autumn: investments for the following spring. This...
GARDENING
Muskogee Daily Phoenix

GROW: Some newly planted trees may need temporary staking

In my last column I talked about how the fall season is a good time to plant new trees. Just like toddlers learning to walk often need a helping hand for support, some new trees may need a little extra help, too. Although typically unnecessary, some new trees may require...
GARDENING
Lincoln Courier

Why do my mums always die? How to grow and care for fall mums in your garden

As the calendar turns from August to September, chrysanthemums (Chrysanthemum x morifolium), aka mums, start appearing in nurseries and garden centers. These plants are a staple in many landscapes in the fall and can provide some much-needed color to our landscapes when most other garden plants are starting to decline.
GARDENING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Country
Brazil
flowermag.com

How to Make an Air Plant Wreath

‘Tis the season to make a wreath! OK, well not your traditional wreath. For the most part wreaths have only been displayed during the fall and winter seasons as a religious ornament and, if you go way back, as a symbol for victory in the days of the Roman Empire. Over the last few decades, I believe wreath design has moved into an area that’s more about giving your front door or the space above your mantle a little extra ﬂair. When I was a kid, my mother and I lived in small apartments and never really felt it necessary to place a wreath on the door, but now that I’m older, I see the wreath as being as important as the welcome mat that sits below your door. A really nice wreath on the front of your home is like a beautiful bow on a gift, a pearl necklace caressing a neck, or the perfect planter in which to present your favorite plant. I knew I’d ﬁnd a way to tie this back to plants!
GARDENING
dailycitizen.news

Growings On: Plant ornamentals in fall for spring blooms

An inclination to plant a garden and begin or expand landscape plantings often surfaces in the springtime with great enthusiasm. Weather conditions transitioning from winter to spring with warming temperatures and increasing day length certainly encourage outdoor gardening activity. Wise gardeners and homeowners would not overlook the opportunities for planting...
GARDENING
Imperial Valley Press Online

How to read a nursery plant tag

Shopping for new plants for a home can be an exciting undertaking. Nurseries and garden centers are often home to dozens of types of plant species that come in various colors, leaf variations and sizes. Such variety can make choosing plants more fun while also making the process of buying plants a bit complicated, especially for novices. Thankfully, plant tags can help consumers make informed decisions.
GARDENING
NRToday.com

Ask a Master Gardener: Easy care yard plants

Question: I want to find some easy-care plants to add to my landscape, what would you recommend?. Answer: One of my favorite plant families is the genus Salvia, or the sages. There are many colors and varieties, they are fairly drought-resistant, they attract pollinators like hummingbirds and bees, and deer don’t like them! (Okay, I’m waiting to hear about your deer who is a salvia gourmand).
GARDENING
WETM

Watch Our Garden Grow: Planting in the Fall

Local farmers speak out about Sen. Gillibrand's dairy hearing. Family accidentally sold an heirloom wedding dress. Now they want it back. Southport man arrested for punching dog; owner reacts. Twin Tiers Overtime: Episode 12. COVID-19 retrospective: Where we were versus where we are now?. Bath woman charged with assault after...
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
thedigestonline.com

A Useful Guide On How To Use LED Grow Lights For Your Indoor Plants

LED grow lights are a great way to have plants indoors. They provide the perfect spectrum of light for your plants and can be used both during the day and at night. LEDs can be used as a sole source of light for your plants. On the other hand, they can also make great supplementation to sunlight coming through your windows. That’s because LEDs emit light in specific wavelengths (colors), and this is directly related to their electrical properties. The plants will also tend to grow much faster than they would otherwise because this type of lighting encourages healthy growth.
GARDENING
thespruce.com

How to Grow and Care for Catalpa

The catalpa tree (Catalpa spp.) is well-loved and recognized for its height, enormous heart-shaped leaves (up to 12 " long and 8" wide), twisted spreading branches, panicles of creamy white fragrant blossoms, and long dark brown seed pods. Though its tendency to spring up in odd places and grow rather quickly has earned it a reputation of being a bit of a "weed tree," plenty of folks love having this large graceful shade trees on their properties. They became popular at the turn of the century in the Northeast US and one often sees streets or cul-de-sacs named some variation "Catalpa Terrace" or "Catalpa Circle."
GARDENING
Sequim Gazette

Get It Growing: The upside of self-sowing plants

Most gardeners will agree that self-sowing plants are a mixed blessing. Self-sowing plants are often called volunteers. While most of the typical garden cultivars would require you to harvest, store, and then sow collected seeds the following year, self-sowing plants produce seeds that are so hardy, they drop to the ground in autumn and pop up on their own in spring.
GARDENING
The Guardian

How to grow herbs for winter

If you want to be generous with fresh herbs – not a sprinkle of this or that, but fistfuls of pungent leafy greens or tender sprigs plucked seconds before the dish needs them – then you need to grow your own. It’s the volatile oils in herbs that make them interesting to cook with and these are lost to the air every time the plant is bruised or bashed. Those wrapped in plastic packages in the supermarket are ghosts of their former selves, to say little of the environmental cost of the refrigeration and transport.
GARDENING

Comments / 0

Community Policy