The Circle Recap: The Winding Road Toward Finale Night

By Kristen Reid
Vulture
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the final four episodes before the finale next week, clear lines are drawn in the sand between the two major alliances. After a double blocking eliminates Ruksana (who was working alongside Kai, Daniel, and James) and Jackson (a catfish aligned with Nick, Ashley, and Isabella), the numbers are once again even on both sides. Jackson becomes the first true catfish ousted from the game, allowing Isabella and Ashley to breathe a little easier in the coming days. But just to keep everyone on their toes, The Circle introduces the final player, Jacki, a #GamerGirl from Los Angeles.

