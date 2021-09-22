CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Soaring energy prices become major headache for China

thedallasnews.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEurope is being ravaged by an unprecedented energy crisis, and it may already be spreading. Asia, the world's biggest buyer of gas and coal, may be next, with China particularly vulnerable because of the size of its economy. Perhaps somewhat surprisingly, the big problem for China is not natural gas....

www.thedallasnews.net

Comments / 1

Related
Fortune

Why lumber prices are suddenly rising again

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. A month after lumber prices finally returned to normal, prices for wood are ticking up once again—and analysts predict more price hikes are on the way. The lumber bubble was created by a perfect storm...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Shell Energy takes on 255,000 customers from collapsed supplier Green

Shell Energy is to take on 255,000 former customers from Green, one of the latest in a raft of small energy supplier to fail over the past month.Energy watchdog Ofgem has had to find providers for more than two million energy customers over the past month after soaring natural gas prices drove the collapse of seven small suppliers.Green, which was registered as Green Supplier Limited, collapsed just days after the firm’s chief exectutive, Peter McGirr, warned that the outlook was “looking bleak”.Ofgem said on Monday that former and current customers of Green will have any outstanding credit on their balance...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNET

If you think solar panels are the ultimate in clean, green tech, think again

We typically think of solar panels as the ultimate in green energy, but the way many of them are made can put them squarely in the category of substantial polluters. China dominates the world in terms of solar panel manufacturing and uses a lot of electricity in the process. "In China that electricity overwhelmingly comes from coal-burning power plants," says Matthew Dalton, Paris correspondent for the WSJ and author of the article Behind the Rise of US Solar Power, a Mountain of Chinese Coal.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kwasi Kwarteng
MarketWatch

U.S. oil prices settle at a nearly 3-year high; natural-gas futures up 11%

Oil futures climbed Monday, with U.S. prices settling at their highest in almost three years. Natural-gas futures, meanwhile, rallied back to their highest level since February 2014. "Both oil and natural gas are expected to continue higher in the months ahead as fundamentals decidedly favor the bulls right now, while momentum and technicals both point to higher prices in the near to medium term," said Tyler Richey, co-editor at Sevens Report Research. U.S. crude inventories have fallen sharply in recent weeks due to the lingering impact of Hurricane Ida on energy operations in the Gulf Coast region. For natural gas,...
TRAFFIC
WTOP

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery rose $1.47 to $75.45 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for November delivery rose $1.44 to $79.53 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for October delivery rose 3 cents to $2.22 a gallon. October heating oil rose 3 cents to $2.30 a gallon. October natural gas rose 57 cents $5.71 per 1,000 cubic feet.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Energy Security#Energy Production#Cleaner Energy#Bloomberg#China Energy News#Chinese#European#Wood Mackenzie#Nikkei Asia#Oilprice Com
AFP

UK puts army on standby as fuel pumps run dry

Britain on Monday put the army on standby to help with the ongoing fuel crisis as fears over tanker driver shortages led to panic buying, leaving many of the country's pumps dry. "Limited number of military tanker drivers to be put on a state of readiness and deployed if necessary to further stabilise fuel supply chain," the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy said in a statement issued late on Monday. 
WORLD
Interesting Engineering

China Unveils Gigantic New Electronic Attack Jet CH-6

There are going to be plenty of exciting aircraft to be displayed on China's big international airshow in Zhuhai from September 28 to October 3 and we are already getting a glimpse of the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation's Cai Hong (Rainbow) 6, the CH-6. According to China-Arms.com, which...
WORLD
AFP

Evergrande fuels concerns over China's housing bubble

A state crackdown on China's colossal property market has helped send one of its biggest developers to the brink of collapse, and analysts warn the fallout could lead to the bursting of a bubble that has been building for more than two decades. China's property market has been a critical part of the economy, as Beijing's promise to improve people's living standards translated into new homes that in turn fuelled massive construction. Hundreds of millions of middle-class Chinese see property as a key family asset and status symbol. China's housing scene took off after key 1998 market reforms that boosted the private market from employer-designated homes -- rocketing in a breathtaking building boom on the back of rapid urbanisation and wealth accumulation.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
China
Toni Koraza

Experts Warn: Economic Meltdown is on America's Doorstep

The global economy is connected. Big events blow throughout the world like a monsoon, rising prices, and dropping local businesses like dominos. The economy is a reactionary phenomenon. One event leads to another. In 1929, the overleveraged stock market blew half the world economy to pieces. The world didn't recover for the next 15 years.
investing.com

Natural Gas: Anxiety At High Pitch

Natural gas prices surged in response to increasing signs of a global energy shortage at the start of the northern hemisphere winter heating season. Futures started this week with a gap-up in a follow-up move to the last trading session of the previous week. Undoubtedly, the current rally started in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida which damaged production facilities in the US.
TRAFFIC
charlottenews.net

Chinese province orders companies to suspend production

Beijing [China], September 26 (ANI): China's manufacturing hub Zhejiang province has ordered a swath of companies to temporarily halt production as the province struggles to meet its energy consumption targets, a media report said. The order has affected nearly 160 energy-intensive companies, mainly the textile, dyeing and chemical fibre industries,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

China bans TV, radio advertisements for medical beauty loans

SHANGHAI, Sept 27 (Reuters) - China on Monday banned advertisements for medical beauty loans from its televisions, radios and online platforms, saying such advertisements enticed young people with low interest rates, misled consumers and caused adverse effects. The National Radio and Television Administration published the decision in a statement. Our...
CHINA
BBC

Power cuts hit homes in north-east China

Residents in north-east China are experiencing unannounced power cuts, as an electricity shortage which initially hit factories spreads to homes. People living in Liaoning, Jilin and Heilongjiang provinces have complained on social media about the lack of heating, and lifts and traffic lights not working. Local media said the cause...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
9to5Mac

Apple suppliers halt production as China restricts energy use

A crackdown on energy usage in China has seen a number of key Apple suppliers halt production, according to a new report today. One supplier to both Apple and Tesla said that it had been forced to suspend production from Sunday until this coming Friday, while another said it would need to cease production in two cities until the end of the month …
INDUSTRY
The Independent

PM ‘considering sending in Army’ to drive fuel trucks as pumps run dry

The Prime Minister is said to be considering whether to call in soldiers to deliver fuel to petrol stations as pumps ran dry after days of panic buying.Emergency measures were triggered on Sunday evening, with Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng choosing to suspend competition laws for the fuel industry to allow suppliers to target filling stations running low.Multiple reports suggested that Boris Johnson on Monday will mull whether to follow that by taking the drastic step of sending in the Army to drive oil tankers as “frenzied buying” added to fuel supply issues caused by a lack of HGV drivers.Transport Secretary...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
thedallasnews.net

Agriculture Solar Pumps Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants SunEdison, CRI Group, Shakti Solar Pumping System, Lorentz

The Latest Released Agriculture Solar Pumps market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Agriculture Solar Pumps market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Agriculture Solar Pumps market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Bright Solar Water Pumps, Lorentz, Strategic Initiatives, Rainbow Power Co., Ltd, USL, Shakti Solar Pumping System, Wenling Jintai Pump Factory, American West Windmill & Solar Company, Grundfos, SunEdison, CRI Group & Solar Power & Pump Co., LLC.
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy