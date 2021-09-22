Soaring energy prices become major headache for China

Shell Energy is to take on 255,000 former customers from Green, one of the latest in a raft of small energy supplier to fail over the past month.Energy watchdog Ofgem has had to find providers for more than two million energy customers over the past month after soaring natural gas prices drove the collapse of seven small suppliers.Green, which was registered as Green Supplier Limited, collapsed just days after the firm’s chief exectutive, Peter McGirr, warned that the outlook was “looking bleak”.Ofgem said on Monday that former and current customers of Green will have any outstanding credit on their balance...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 22 HOURS AGO