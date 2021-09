The Model 3 has a ground clearance that is currently too low for India. This is expected to delay the launch of the car in the country. Tesla is in a bit of a dilemma here because the ground clearance of the Model 3 is 25mm below what is allowed in India. The Model 3 currently has a ground clearance of 115mm, so the front clearance would need to be raised up to 140mm or more. This issue is expected to delay the projected launch date.

