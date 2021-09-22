Need for teachers in Shelby County grows as COVID-19 pandemic continues

MEMHIS, Tenn. — As the need for teachers in classrooms grows, Shelby County Schools revealed nearly 80 teachers have resigned since the start of the fiscal year.

Leaders with a local teachers union said they think resignations will continue as COVID-19 infections grow.

Many schools are understaffed and have been since the beginning of the school year.

The Memphis Shelby Education Association said they are facing a dilemma.

According to Keith Williams, the President of the MSEA, teachers who specialize in certain subjects are being used in other areas to fill the voids.

“We cannot take from one discipline to satisfy another,” he said. “I think all of that has to do with poor pace we have in this system.”

Williams said he doesn’t know how to fix the problem.

“78 resignations since the first day of school and people are still leaving,” he said.

This week SCS released data showing 3,000 positive COVID-19 cases in the district since the start of school.

Recently the district held a job fair and hired 32 teaching candidates on the spot.

Officials with the union said the district needs teachers desperately right now.

See available teaching positions here.

FOX13 reached out to SCS for a comment on this story and filed an open records request to get an official number of resignations. We are still waiting to hear back.

