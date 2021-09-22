CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

SOL Field Hockey Wrap (9-21-21)

By editor
suburbanonesports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheck out the recaps for SOL field hockey teams in action Tuesday. CB East/CB West photos provided courtesy of Tracy Valko. Check back for a gallery of photos. Thirteen field hockey games were played in the SOL on Monday and Tuesday combined, and in what has to be a rare occurrence, 11 of the 13 contests were shutouts. Only two games – William Tennent/Upper Moreland (3-2) and Abington/PW (4-2) - saw both teams get on the scoreboard.

www.suburbanonesports.com

Comments / 0

Related
suburbanonesports.com

SOL Girls' Volleyball Wrap (9-17-21)

Check out the recaps for SOL girls’ volleyball teams in action Friday. NORTH PENN 3, PENNRIDGE 0 (26-24, 29-27, 25-16) The Knights eked out a tough win over the Rams in a match that was a lot closer than the 3-0 score would suggest. “The Lady Rams were undone by...
SPORTS
suburbanonesports.com

SOL Boys' Soccer Wrap (9-13-21)

Check out the recaps for SOL boys’ soccer teams in action Monday. Neshaminy/New Hope-Solebury photos provided courtesy of John Gleeson. Check back for a gallery of photos. NESHAMINY 3, NEW HOPE-SOLEBURY 2 (OT) Seven minutes into the first overtime, Richie Faul turned a pass from JoeJoe Maxwell into a goal...
SOCCER
suburbanonesports.com

SOL Golf Wrap (9-15-21)

Check out the results for Wednesday’s tri-match between CB West, Souderton, Pennridge. Photos of the tri-match by Tracy Valko. Check back for a gallery of photos. Doylestown Country Club, Front Nine, Boys- Green Tees, Girls – Red Tees. Central Bucks West (197) – Kevin Lydono 37, Jack Quinn 38, Reese...
GOLF
suburbanonesports.com

SOL Football Forecast (9-16-21)

Photo courtesy of Geanine Jamison Photography. This week the Suburban One League will have a full slate of cross-over games between the National and Continental Conferences. And the American Conference will open its 2021 conference schedule with a full slate of games. William Tennent will play a non-league game. The...
FOOTBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amanda Green
suburbanonesports.com

SOL Football Wrap (9-18-21)

Central Bucks East notched a win in SOL football action Saturday. Springfield Township was a winner on Friday. CB East/Bensalem photos provided courtesy of John Gleeson. Check back for a gallery of photos. SOL crossover. CENTRAL BUCKS EAST 35, BENSALEM 26. Quinn Moody's electrifying 85-yard kickoff return on the game's...
FOOTBALL
suburbanonesports.com

SOL Boys/Girls Cross Country Results (9-25-21)

The Quakertown Panthers competed in Saturday’s Six Flags SAFARI INVITATIONAL @ Great Adventure in Jackson NJ. They had seven personal bests as both VARSITY & JV toured the 5K course. In the BOYS race, senior John Juszynski paced the "baby" Panthers, placing 22nd overall in a field of 105+, in...
SPORTS
suburbanonesports.com

Luke Price

Favorite memory competing in sports: When Upper Dublin upset Germantown Academy. Funniest thing that has happened while competing in sport: My teammate successfully pulled off an underwater flip right into a shot and he scored. This was on his senior night. Music on playlist: Led Zeppelin for pregame Grateful Dead...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
suburbanonesports.com

Intelligencer/Bucks County Courier: "Let's Talk Football (9-24-21)

Back for its 12th season, the popular Intelligencer/Bucks County Courier Times ‘Let’s Talk Football’ features football beat writer Drew Markol. To stay on top of the high school football news in the area, visit the Intelligencer (http://www.theintell.com/sports/high-school/) and Courier Times (http://www.buckscountycouriertimes.com/sports/high-school/) web sites. SuburbanOneSports.com: North Penn defeated Upper Dublin last...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sol#Penn State University#Hockey Team#Sol Field Hockey Wrap#Cb East#Abington Pw#Sol Patriot Council#The Golden Hawks#Council Rock South
suburbanonesports.com

Ashley Bohling

Favorite memory competing in sports: While playing doubles, on the final point of a tough three-set match, I aced my opponent on my serve. Most embarrassing/funniest thing that has happened while competing in sports: During practice a few years ago, my coach was trying to teach me how to have a better grip on my racket for my serve. On one of my first attempts, my grip slipped and my racket slammed into the ground. It shattered the top of it and, to this day, it is my one and only McEnroe moment. It happened in front of everyone in my class, the sound captured the attention of the classes happening on the two courts next to me and the parents on the sidelines.
TENNIS
suburbanonesports.com

CB South's Millie Groves Makes History with 1,000 Kills

Senior Millie Groves became the first volleyball player – male or female – to surpass the 1,000-kill mark. (Photos provided courtesy of CB South volleyball) Millie Groves put her name in the history books, and the Central Bucks South senior isn’t finished yet. In Tuesday night’s match against Abington, Groves...
VOLLEYBALL

Comments / 0

Community Policy