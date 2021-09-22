SOL Field Hockey Wrap (9-21-21)
Check out the recaps for SOL field hockey teams in action Tuesday. CB East/CB West photos provided courtesy of Tracy Valko. Check back for a gallery of photos. Thirteen field hockey games were played in the SOL on Monday and Tuesday combined, and in what has to be a rare occurrence, 11 of the 13 contests were shutouts. Only two games – William Tennent/Upper Moreland (3-2) and Abington/PW (4-2) - saw both teams get on the scoreboard.www.suburbanonesports.com
