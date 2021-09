If you can watch the movie Dear Evan Hansen and imagine Evan Hansen as an actual teenager instead of a 26-year-old man playing a teenager, then you can kind of see the contours of how such a deeply problematic and uncomfortable narrative would have a prayer of working. But the fragile concept of exploring mental health falls apart completely with Ben Platt attempting to reprise his Tony-winning role for the big screen. There’s a sound concept lurking underneath all the schmaltz and sociopathy, which is that we’re all fighting our private battles. The problem is that the entire premise of Dear Evan Hansen rests on an exploitative lie that you could maybe forgive from a teenager in over his head, but when that’s stripped away, the entire façade of the story falls away and you’re left with a deeply uncomfortable and gross experience that doesn’t know how to explore mental illness with any genuine empathy.

