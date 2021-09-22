CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vernon approves millage, budget

By DIANE M. ROBINSON
washingtoncounty.news
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVERNON‑ The City of Vernon approved its final budget for fiscal year 2021-2022 when they met in regular session Monday, September 20. The budget is set at$2,256,192.16 with the millage sat at 4.9442, an increase from last year’s 4.8282. The increase totals $6,702 bringing in $99,581 in Ad Valorem taxes to the general fund.

www.washingtoncounty.news

