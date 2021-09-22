Vernon approves millage, budget

The Prescott City Council met this evening and after roll call, prayer, and approval of August’s minutes, plus financials, they discussed multiple points of business. One such objective was during EDO Director Mary Godwin’s report about the current plan for cleanup around the city. Godwin stated that the partnership with the Prescott Police Department (PPD), City Hall, and the Sanitation Department was proceeding well and they were, a ward at a time, identifying overgrown yards, old homes needing to be torn down, and other problem areas requiring cleanup. She said 25 to 30 letters are being mailed to residents whose yards needed to be cleaned up and mowed. Then the discussion turned to the necessary amount of time that should be allowed between these letters and a citation. Previously, a time of almost three weeks was allowed. A new motion was introduced which says citizens now have 14 days to meet these cleanup and then a citation will be issued if requirements are not met. The motion was approved.

POLITICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO