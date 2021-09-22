HEADLINES: Fist fight after car hits child, Newburgh car fire, car thefts in Airmont

Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley. A man is now facing an assault charge after starting a fist fight with a driver, who accidentally struck his child with his car. Officials say the driver got out of the vehicle to check on the 4-year-old child, who was alert and conscious. That's when police say the child's father assaulted the driver. He's been charged with assault, harassment, and criminal obstruction. There is no word on the child's condition.