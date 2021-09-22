CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EDT

Crossville Chronicle
 6 days ago

FDA backs Pfizer COVID-19 boosters for seniors, high-risk. The U.S. moved a step closer Wednesday to offering booster doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to senior citizens and others at high risk from the virus as the Food and Drug Administration signed off on the targeted use of extra shots. The...

www.crossville-chronicle.com

The Independent

AP News Digest 3 a.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.——————————————- TOP STORIES ——————————————-GERMANY ELECTIONS — The center-left Social Democrats have won the biggest share of the vote in Germany’s national election. They narrowly beat outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-right Union bloc in a...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Toni Koraza

Experts Warn of Florida's Upcoming Crisis

Florida is somehow the best and the worst of America. Between tropical storms, clear-day floods, and wildfires, life in the Sunshine State is fantastic. However, the “between” time is shrinking. Extreme events are becoming more common. The once in a 100-years storm are not once-in-a-lifetime events anymore. In fact, the most extreme storms can hit Florida’s shores consecutive years in a row.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Texas GOP tries to protect US House seats under new maps

Texas Republicans proposed redrawn congressional maps Monday that would shore up their slipping dominance and bolster their nearly two dozen U.S. House members, while adding new districts in booming Austin and Houston Texas was the big winner in the 2020 Census, as torrid growth fueled by nearly 2 million new Hispanic residents made it the only state awarded two additional congressional seats, bringing its total to 38. Those demographic shifts threaten decades of Republican control in Texas, but in taking up the once-in-a-decade process of drawing new voting maps, GOP mapmakers' first draft largely appears to firewall their...
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

Biden gets Covid-19 vaccine booster shot

US President Joe Biden received a Covid-19 vaccine booster on Monday and told Americans still resisting the shots that they are damaging the country. Biden rolled up his left sleeve in the White House and got a third Pfizer dose in line with the recently approved health guidance, which allows boosters for those 65 or older. "I know it doesn't look like it, but I am over 65," Biden, 78, joked. Also eligible for boosters are adults with high-risk medical conditions and those in jobs where they are frequently exposed to the virus.
PHARMACEUTICALS
AFP

State Dept No. 2 to visit Pakistan, India after Taliban takeover

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will travel next month to Pakistan and India, bitter rivals that have clashed on the way forward in Afghanistan, the State Department announced Monday. Sherman, after CIA chief Bill Burns, will be one of the first high-level officials under President Joe Biden to visit Pakistan, which has long irritated the United States over its relationship with the Taliban. Sherman will meet senior officials in Islamabad on October 7-8 after an earlier visit to New Delhi and Mumbai on October 6-7, when she will meet officials and civil society leaders and address the US-India Business council's annual "ideas summit," the State Department said. The trip comes as India, one of the top allies of the Western-backed Afghan government that collapsed last month, urges the world to pay closer attention to Pakistan's role in the turmoil.
FOREIGN POLICY
mediaite.com

Ex-Fox Newser Chris Stirewalt Tells CNN’s Jim Acosta He Feels No ‘Vindication’ in Arizona’s Election Audit Results

Fired Fox News Digital Politics Editor Chris Stirewalt, who played an instrumental role in calling Arizona for President Joe Biden before any other broadcast network, discussed the results of the Arizona election audit on Sunday, telling CNN’s Jim Acosta that he takes “no satisfaction or pleasure from seeing this outcome that roughly correspondents with the real results.”
ARIZONA STATE
CBS Denver

Dozens March On Downtown Denver To Call For Action At U.S.-Mexico Border

DENVER (CBS4) – Dozens of protestors marched through the streets of downtown Denver, stopping at the Auraria Campus, in hope of drawing more attention to the growing issue of immigration into the country. Those who participated in the “Ya Es Hora: March For Citizenship” hoped the march would encourage elected officials to address their concerns with the humanitarian crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border. (credit: CBS) They also hoped to create a clear pathway to citizenship for Afghan refugees as well as undocumented immigrants. “We are here for immigration reform and a pathway to citizenship for all,” the event’s organizer, Hilda, told CBS4. Carrying signs...
DENVER, CO
Toni Koraza

Experts Warn: California is Facing a Devastating Crisis

Nineteen out of the top twenty biggest wildfire catastrophes happened in the past two decades. The 2020’s August Complex fire was the largest recorded wildfire in California’s history. More than 1 million acres burned in just a few weeks. August Complex spread across an area bigger than Rhode Island (a whole state).
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Boston

Annissa Essaibi George: Any Suggestions Of Ties To Donald Trump Are ‘Gross Statement’

BOSTON (CBS) – Boston mayoral candidate Annissa Essaibi George said that while a large donation to one of her campaign’s super PACs came from a supporter of Donald Trump, any attempt to tie her to the former president is a “gross statement.” Essaibi George joined WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller to discuss the upcoming election. Last week, Essaibi George asked super PACs to stay out of the race between her and opponent Michelle Wu. Essaibi George’s critics have attempted to tie her to the former president because her campaign took in $495,000 from New Balance chairman Jim Davis, who also donated to Trump’s...
BOSTON, MA
Washington Times

'Trump won Georgia': Marjorie Taylor Greene calls for state election audit

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called for an election audit in Georgia, while appearing at former President Donald Trump’s rally in Perry on Saturday. Mrs. Greene, Georgia Republican, repeated Mr. Trump’s claims that the election was stolen in her state, giving President Biden an illegitimate victory. “There’s something that all of...
GEORGIA STATE

