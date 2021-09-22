CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

'Pokémon Unite' has arrived on Android and iOS

By M. Moon
Engadget
 6 days ago

Pokémon Unite is now available for download and is ready to play on Android and iOS. It's the same free-to-start MOBA with the same maps and monsters the launched on the Nintendo Switch in July, though the Pokémon Unite team recently rolled out a new update in preparation for its mobile debut. In a post on the game's official website, producer Masaaki Hoshino detailed the new features, starting with full cross-platform support and account linking capability across mobile devices and Nintendo Switch.

www.engadget.com

