SAN MARCOS – Texas State Bobcat volleyball (2-7, 0-0 Sunbelt) lost to the Miami Hurricanes (6-0, 0-0 ACC) 3-0 (25-18, 25-22, 25-22) on Sept. 10 at Strahan Arena. The first set started off with a tip from the Canes, scoring them their first set of the match (1-0). Canes’ junior setter Vach served a short ball to junior outside hitter Courtney Heiser who was unable to get to the ball in time. Miami’s hitters swung big and played with a lot of aggression in the first set. Graduate setter Brooke Johnson set to senior outside hitter Kenedi Rutherford who hit the ball and gots a point for Texas State, putting them ahead by 2 points (6-4).

TEXAS STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO