Need a quick recap of the past week in movie news? Here are the highlights:. Tracy Morgan is one of the Triplets: The long-awaited sequel to the 1988 comedy Twins is finally happening with original stars Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito. Deadline reports that the follow-up, titled Triplets, has also locked in a third lead: Tracy Morgan. The comedian and former Saturday Night Live and 30 Rock actor will play the long lost sibling of Schwarzenegger and DeVito’s brothers. Morgan is at least 20 years younger than the other actors, so that could make things interesting, but the plot is said to center around there being a secret third child born at the same time. The movie was originally written for Eddie Murphy but has now been re-written for Morgan. Ivan Reitman is back as the director, and the production is planned to begin in January.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO