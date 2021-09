As retailers gear up for another busy holiday season in the shadow of the pandemic, hiring is proving to be among their most vexing challenges. To get ahead of the competition, Amazon announced earlier this month that it was raising its average starting wage in the U.S. to more than $18 an hour and offering signing bonuses of up to $3,000 for certain positions. The pay hike — which amounts to nearly three times the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour — is expected to help the online giant meet its goal of hiring 125,000 additional warehouse and transportation workers...

BUSINESS ・ 10 HOURS AGO