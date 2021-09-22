CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Trumbull, NE

St. Cecilia knocks off emotionally drained D-T in three

By John Huthmacher johnh@hastingstribune.com
Hastings Tribune
 6 days ago

It was an emotionally drained Doniphan-Trumbull volleyball team that limped into Tuesday’s showdown with St. Cecilia in the Hawkettes’ home gym. With the tragic loss of classmate Carley Johnson, 17, who perished in a car accident on Sept. 14, still fresh on their minds, it was all the Cardinals could do to show up and be counted, making the 25-16, 25-14, and 25-13 sweep by the Hawkettes a less contentious battle than it likely would have been under less tortured circumstances.

www.hastingstribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Biden, McConnell get COVID-19 boosters, encourage vaccines

WASHINGTON (AP) — Seventy-eight-year-old Joe Biden and 79-year-old Mitch McConnell got their booster shots Monday, the Democratic president and the Republican Senate leader urging Americans across the political spectrum to get vaccinated or plus up with boosters when eligible for the extra dose of protection. The shots, administered just hours...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
City
Doniphan, NE
City
Trumbull, NE
The Hill

House considering new debt limit vote Tuesday

House Democrats are considering holding a vote Tuesday on a stand-alone bill to lift the debt ceiling, after Senate Republicans on Monday blocked a bill that included both a debt-limit suspension and government funding. Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) told reporters that action on a clean debt-limit bill is “among our...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Ford to add 11,000 jobs making electric vehicles and batteries

Ford and a partner company say they plan to build three major electric-vehicle battery factories and an auto assembly plant by 2025. The investment in the future of EV technology could create an estimated 10,800 jobs and shift the automaker's future manufacturing footprint toward the South. The factories, to be...
BUSINESS
Fox News

Judge grants unconditional release for John Hinckley Jr.

A federal judge ruled Monday that John Hinckley Jr. can be unrestrictedly released next year, more than 40 years after he shot then-President Reagan in 1981. Hinckley was committed to St. Elizabeth's hospital for more than 34 years before he was released under certain restrictions in 2016. "If he hadn’t...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawkettes#Cardinals

Comments / 0

Community Policy