St. Cecilia knocks off emotionally drained D-T in three

It was an emotionally drained Doniphan-Trumbull volleyball team that limped into Tuesday’s showdown with St. Cecilia in the Hawkettes’ home gym. With the tragic loss of classmate Carley Johnson, 17, who perished in a car accident on Sept. 14, still fresh on their minds, it was all the Cardinals could do to show up and be counted, making the 25-16, 25-14, and 25-13 sweep by the Hawkettes a less contentious battle than it likely would have been under less tortured circumstances.