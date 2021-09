Both application and security teams strive to offer users the best high-performance applications, minimal downtime and tight security. But it’s when things go awry that a business often realizes that these teams aren’t closely aligned enough — this is especially true when we talk about application security. Businesses are increasingly reliant on applications to engage with and deliver services to customers, leading to vast volumes of personal user data being housed within the application. With applications running anywhere from on-premise to multi-cloud and cloud-native microservices, combined with accelerated innovation, the need for an integrated application-led approach to security is paramount to simplify vulnerability management and bridge siloes across IT teams.

SOFTWARE ・ 23 HOURS AGO