A treatment that is helping keep some COVID patients out of hospitals could soon be in short supply in Alabama. "I did receive word from our hospital here, as well as you know, an urgent care clinic that is providing a good number of monoclonal antibody treatment throughout this area, and they are expecting to not have any more as of this upcoming Sunday. Which puts us in a bad predicament," said Dr. Aruna Arora, president of the Medical Association of the State of Alabama, said of monoclonal antibody treatment.

HUNTSVILLE, AL ・ 11 DAYS AGO