POTUS

The Clinton-Lewinsky scandal was embarrassing to talk about — but changed how we discuss sex

By Roxanne Roberts
Washington Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was the phrase that launched a thousand quips: “I did not have sexual relations with that woman.”. Bill Clinton’s infamous denial about his liaison with Monica Lewinsky is burned into American history, as a private affair became an inescapable public debate about sex, lies and secret tapes. The president and the intern. The blue Gap dress. No one wanted to talk about it. Everyone kept talking about it. It was the biggest news story in 1998, the year of “ewww.”

