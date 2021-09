Named after the mythical creature which eludes capture, a Unicorn company is a start-up that is valued at $1bn+. The UK and Ireland based project has been a year in the making, as CEO Steve Rawlins (pictured) created a database from scratch of all UK universities with electronics courses and of venture capitalists and private equity companies who have a track record of investing in technology companies based on hardware and software. Rather than invest in a one-man-band with a clever idea, Anglia Unicorn is looking to partner financial investors – who do their research and can identify if a design has legs or commercial value – said Rawlins, with start-ups and bright ideas, with design partners.

BUSINESS ・ 8 DAYS AGO