DRAM manufacturers may have their best days behind them. TrendForce forecasts drops in memory prices, including that used in PC components. Anyone who has recently tried to buy computer parts is well aware of the current situation on the market and the often absurd prices of new components. However, there is a chance that the situation will soon change (slightly) for the better. TrendForce analysis shows that the cost of dynamic memory (DRAM) may decrease in the coming quarter.

COMPUTERS ・ 4 DAYS AGO