Leon Bridges Offers Sultry Rendition of 'Motorbike' on 'Colbert'

By Emily Zemler
GreenwichTime
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeon Bridges appeared on The Late Show to perform his song “Motorbike,” off the singer’s recent album Gold-Digger Sound. Accompanied by his live band and two back-up singers, Bridges gave a smooth-talking, sultry performance of the track. The appearance comes a few days after Bridges teamed up with Jon Batiste...

www.greenwichtime.com

Rolling Stone

Watch Leon Bridges, Jon Batiste Soundtrack Emmy ‘In Memoriam’ Segment

During the 2021 Emmy Awards, Leon Bridges enlisted Jon Batiste to perform a powerful rendition of “River” from Bridges’ 2015 album Coming Home. The musicians teamed up for the In Memoriam segment of the evening to pay tribute to those who died in the last year, including Alex Trebek, Cicely Tyson, Larry King, Jessica Walter, Norm Macdonald and Michael K. Williams. In a 2016 statement, Bridges revealed the meaning of the track saying, “The river has historically been used in gospel music as symbolism for change and redemption. My goal was to write a song about my personal spiritual experience.” He added that “it was written during a time of real depression in my life,” saying he believes “it has the power to change and heal those that are hurting.” The performance came ahead of the final Emmy Award of the evening for Limited or Anthology series which went to The Queen’s Gambit.
MUSIC
JamBase

Leon Bridges & Jon Batiste Perform ‘River’ For Emmys In Memoriam Tribute

Leon Bridges teamed with Jon Batiste to perform his song “River” as the soundtrack for the In Memoriam segment on Sunday’s 2021 Emmy Awards telecast. Bridges and Batiste sang the powerful song from Leon’s 2015 album, Coming Home, as images and voiceovers from some of those in the television world who died in the past year were broadcast.
CELEBRITIES
Austin Chronicle

Leon Bridges Shines Through Gold-Diggers Sound at Stubb’s

Leon Bridges is the Chet Baker of soul. Just because he’s highly digestible for white folks, it doesn’t mean he’s not fucking amazing. Sunday night’s crowd at Stubb’s was packed wall-to-wall with a plentitude of Panama hats (which are a pleasure to stand behind as a small human only one inch away from getting disabled parking in the U.K) and sorority-girl-on-the-town outfits, their Kendra Scott jewelry flashing morse code to each other: R-a-n-c-h W-a-t-e-r l-i-m-e.
AUSTIN, TX
Footwear News

Leon Bridges Talks Met Gala, Emmy Awards and Why Cowboy Boots Are Still the Epitome of Texan Style

Leon Bridges is a man of music and equal connoisseur of sophistication — right down to his Texan cowboy boots. The Grammy award-winning artist frequently enlightens legions of fans with his super chic style both on stage and the red carpet. It comes as no surprise then to hear he’s recently been busy in New York City attending the Met Gala along with an upcoming performance at the 2021 Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. Calling Dallas-Fort Worth home, Bridges regularly wears — and paying homage to — true Americana style, and as a seamless collaboration, partnered with crafts-aesthetic label Bode for his...
TEXAS STATE
New York Post

Leon Bridges on Billie Eilish and playing Governors Ball 2021

It’s a good time to be Leon Bridges. In the last two weeks, the Grammy-winning R&B artist has attended the Met Gala, appeared on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” and performed his song “River” with Jon Batiste during the In Memoriam tribute at the Emmys. And on Friday, Bridges,...
BROOKLYN, NY
Best Life

12 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

The best flicks to keep you entertained through Labor Day. Not only has the weekend arrived, but it's also a long weekend if you're lucky enough to have Labor Day off. That means you have one extra day to sit in front of your TV, kick your feet up, and watch movies. And because it's also the beginning of the month, Netflix has just added a plethora of brand-new movies to its catalog and some more that are new to the streaming service as of this week. We took at a look at all of those offerings to bring you this list of recommendations to fill up your holiday weekend. Read on to see what you should start streaming!
MOVIES
Popculture

Denzel Washington Thriller Is Currently Netflix's No. 1 Movie

The number one movie on Netflix's Top 10 Movies in the U.S. chart is surprisingly not a Netflix original. The spot is held by the 2012 thriller Safe House, starring Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds. The film also holds the number two slot on Netlfix's overall top 10 charts, just behind the British series Sex Education, which had its third season released on Friday.
MOVIES
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Bill Maher?

Bill Maher is a television host, comedian, producer and actor with a net worth of $140 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. But most of his nest egg did not come from his acting roles or his...
TV SHOWS
Austin 360

Leon Bridges brings the songs, the soul and the style to 'Austin City Limits' taping

Leon Bridges may be a Grammy-winning singer, songwriter and recording artist — but he also knows something about fashion. Near the end of Tuesday’s “Austin City Limits” taping at ACL Live, the Fort Worth smooth-soul sensation was reminiscing about his first appearance on the program five years ago. He’d bought a snappy blue blazer for that occasion, pairing it with tan slacks and a red-and-gold tie for an ensemble that he apparently regretted, in retrospect. “I hope I did better this time,” he told the crowd with a smile.
AUSTIN, TX
JamBase

Leon Bridges Confirms ‘Austin City Limits’ Livestream

Leon Bridges will livestream tonight’s taping of his upcoming performance on Austin City Limits. Bridges’ set at ACL Live at The Moody Theater will air live on YouTube starting at 8 p.m. CT tonight (Tuesday, September 14). The Texas-based musician makes his second appearance on the long-running music television program....
AUSTIN, TX
darkhorizons.com

Jeff Bridges Offers A Health Update

Acting legend Jeff Bridges has offered a health update on Instagram, saying his cancer is in remission: “the ‘9 X 12′ mass has shrunk down to the size of a marble [and] my COVID is in the rear view mirror”. Bridges stars and executive produces FX on Hulu’s new drama...
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

Another Ryan Reynolds Movie Has Hit the Top Ten on Netflix

Just a couple weeks ago, Ryan Reynolds's superhero flick The Green Lantern entered the list of most-watched movies on Netflix and stayed there for a whole week. Now, it appears that fans of Reynolds must be feeling even more nostalgic because another one of his past movies has climbed its way into the list as well.
MOVIES
