CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Video: Hawley grills Facebook Vice President about safety of platforms like Facebook and Instagram

By KTTN News
kttn.com
 6 days ago

During Tuesday’s Senate Judiciary Antitrust Subcommittee hearing, Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) grilled Steve Satterfield, Facebook’s Vice President of Privacy & Public Policy, about the safety of platforms like Instagram and Facebook for teenage users. Satterfield repeatedly declined to provide clarity on internal research from Facebook showing the negative effects their services have on users.

www.kttn.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Free Press - TFP

Facebook Suspends ‘Instagram Kids’ Following Investigation Into Platform’s Effect On Teens

Facebook has paused development of a version of its image-sharing platform Instagram specifically geared towards children, the company announced Monday. The tech giant decided to suspend work on the project in order to “work with parents, experts, policymakers and regulators,” and “demonstrate the value and importance of this project for younger teens online today,” Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, wrote in a statement Monday.
KIDS
abc17news.com

Facebook is hitting the brakes on Instagram for kids

Instagram is pressing pause on plans to develop a version of its service for kids under 13 after facing pressure from lawmakers to back down on the effort and new questions about the impact the photo-sharing service has on teen girls. “While we stand by the need to develop this...
CELL PHONES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Hawley
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
TheWrap

Facebook to ‘Pause’ Instagram Kids Rollout After Criticism

Facebook announced Monday that it is “pausing” the rollout of an Instagram application designed just for kids under the age of 13. The pause comes after widespread criticism of the company’s handling of research showing Instagram is detrimental to young people’s mental health. “We firmly believe that it’s better for...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising#Grills#Privacy Public Policy#Privacy And Public Policy
Interesting Engineering

Lawsuit Alleges Facebook Paid $4.9 Billion to Protect Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook is in dire straits these days. The Federal Trade Commission thinks the company is too big, monopolistic, cares little for individual privacy, and must be split into Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram. Adding to their woes is a lawsuit from its own shareholders that alleges that the company paid excessive fines to shield the founder CEO from deposition, Politico reported.
INTERNET
Washington Post

Facebook is like chairs. No, telephones. No, cars. No …

Defending his company from charges that it harms users’ mental health, the head of Facebook-owned Instagram last week raised eyebrows by comparing social media to cars. “We know that more people die than would otherwise because of car accidents, but by and large, cars create way more value in the world than they destroy,” Adam Mosseri told Recode’s Peter Kafka on the Recode Media podcast. “And I think social media is similar.”
INTERNET
neworleanssun.com

The Advantages of Facebook Post Likes

With more than 2.85 billion active users a month, Facebook is one of the best social media platforms for building brand awareness and promoting your business to a wider audience. But regarding establishing your online presence, the huge competition from competing brands can make your online growth very difficult in a very short time. Buying followers or likes in the wrong way can put your account at risk, but you can invest in some Facebook likes from genuine users. BuzzVoice is the best way if you want to buy Facebook likes safely. They give you the opportunity to buy a secure Facebook Like, so buy the package of your choice now without delay.
SMALL BUSINESS
MarketRealist

Facebook Owns 91 Companies, Including Instagram and WhatsApp

Facebook, the world’s largest social media platform, has come a long way since it started in 2004 as a way for founder Mark Zuckerberg, his roommates at Harvard, and other college students to connect. Currently, the social media giant has almost 3 billion active users each month. In the 17 years that Facebook has been in business, it has built an empire. What companies does Facebook own?
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
NewsBreak
Instagram
InsideHook

Facebook Is Well Aware of How Destructive Instagram Is for Teens

A new report from the Wall Street Journal confirms what most of us already know: Instagram is hella toxic. Based on internal research Facebook has kept secret for two years and which was recently acquired by the WSJ, the social media company is fully aware of how its photo-sharing app negatively impacts its young users’ mental health and worsens body image issues, specifically for teen girls. Here are just some of the bleak findings from Facebook’s internal research:
INTERNET
Mix 95.7FM

Facebook Marketplace? More Like Facebook CrapItPlace!

Today is National Guacamole Day. It’s also National Stepfamily Day. And an important day in history it’s Mexican Independence Day. But you know what today isn’t? It’s not “Facebook Marketplace is really effective and good to use day.”. It’s a great concept full of cheap people. I have stuff I’ve...
INTERNET
The Independent

Facebook knew Instagram made teenage girls feel worse about themselves – but that they are ‘addicted’ to app

Instagram knew that its app was making teenage girls feel worse about their bodies, internal documents from the company allegedly reveal.“Thirty-two percent of teen girls said that when they felt bad about their bodies, Instagram made them feel worse,” the researchers said in a March 2020 slide presentation posted to Facebook’s internal message board, reportedly seen by The Wall Street Journal. “Comparisons on Instagram can change how young women view and describe themselves.”More slides included similar messages: “We make body image issues worse for one in three teen girls,” said one slide from 2019. Another read: “Teens blame Instagram for...
INTERNET
Indy100

Black Google employee stopped by security because they didn’t believe he worked there

A Black associate product manager at Google claimed he was stopped by security as they didn’t believe he was an employee.Earlier this week, Harvard graduate Angel Onuoha said he was riding a bike around a Google campus when someone called security on him.He said two security guards “escorted” him to verify his ID.Writing on Twitter, Onuoha said: “Riding my bike around Google’s campus and somebody called security on me because they didn’t believe I was an employee. Had to get escorted by two security guards to verify my ID badge.”Riding my bike around Google’s campus and somebody called security on...
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy