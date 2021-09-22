As travel restrictions ease, RDU flyers will have to wait until 2022 for London, Paris flights
Travelers at Raleigh-Durham International Airport will have to wait until well into 2022 for the airport’s nonstop flights to Paris and London to return. Both Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) and American Airlines (Nasdaq: AAL) have pushed their respective flights at RDU to March 26, the airlines confirmed Tuesday. And there are no plans to expedite, even in light of eased travel restrictions.www.bizjournals.com
