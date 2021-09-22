CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

As travel restrictions ease, RDU flyers will have to wait until 2022 for London, Paris flights

By Lauren Ohnesorge
bizjournals
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTravelers at Raleigh-Durham International Airport will have to wait until well into 2022 for the airport’s nonstop flights to Paris and London to return. Both Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) and American Airlines (Nasdaq: AAL) have pushed their respective flights at RDU to March 26, the airlines confirmed Tuesday. And there are no plans to expedite, even in light of eased travel restrictions.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Major Airlines Are Banning This One Thing on All Flights

The COVID pandemic has brought about many changes to air travel, including everything from universal mask mandates to changing the way we board planes to allow for more social distancing. Some policies have changed over time, such as keeping middle seats empty or stopping food and beverage service. But now, some major airlines are banning one specific thing during flights to keep everyone safe. Read on to see what you won't be seeing in the cabin for at least the rest of 2021.
LIFESTYLE
Best Life

Major Airlines Are Now Banning This One Type of Mask

As a number of COVID restrictions have come and gone and come back again, one has remained consistent: You must wear a mask on airplanes. This requirement was instituted by many airlines early in the pandemic to keep air travel safe, and government agencies around the world have doubled down on this with their own mandates. Airlines have issued fines, pulled passengers from planes, and even canceled entire flights as a result of people flouting mask rules over the last year. Now, some companies are taking their mandates even further by banning one type of mask altogether. Read on to find out what face covering could keep you from being allowed on future flights.
LIFESTYLE
Fortune

U.S. to ease travel restrictions for fully vaccinated foreigners

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. The U.S. will require that most adult foreigners be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to enter the country as part of a plan to ease some pandemic travel restrictions, according to a person familiar with the matter.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Bastian
Person
Joe Biden
TheAtlantaVoice

US easing virus restrictions for foreign flights to America

In a major easing of pandemic travel restrictions, the U.S. said Monday it will allow foreigners to fly into the country this fall if they have vaccination proof and a negative COVID-19 test — changes replacing a hodgepodge of rules that had kept out many non-citizens and irritated allies in Europe and beyond where virus cases are lower. The changes, […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
johnnyjet.com

COVID Vaccine Card Tips Travelers Should Know

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. One of the best parts about running a website and publishing travel content is developing relationships with readers and getting real-world tips from travelers like all of you. I always appreciate your feedback and stories about your experiences. Reader Martha wrote in yesterday with some feedback and tips of her own after reading this piece: The Ultimate Guide to Protecting Your CDC Vaccination Card. Here’s what she had to say:
PUBLIC HEALTH
BoardingArea

This Major International Airline Has Just Rejected a Vaccine Mandate For its Pilots and Cabin Crew

A major international airline says it won’t force its pilots, cabin crew or any other frontline worker to have the COVID-19 vaccine even as more countries make vaccination a requirement of entry for aircrew. Delta Air Lines joint venture partner KLM Royal Dutch Airlines said on Monday that having the shot would remain a “personal choice” and that it wouldn’t interfere with that choice.
INDUSTRY
SKIFT

U.S. to Ease Travel Restrictions for UK and Europe

This is the most significant international travel news since the start of pandemic restrictions being put in place. Watch travel bookings go crazy — and the share prices of travel companies. The Biden administration is expected to announce Monday that it is lifting restrictions and will now permit travel to...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris#Flyers#Rdu#Delta Air Lines#Dal#Covid#Research Triangle Park#Air Canada
KIII TV3

United, Southwest cancel flights at Corpus Christi International Airport ahead of Nicholas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two of the airlines that serve Corpus Christi International Airport have canceled all flights for the next 24 hours, according to city officials. In a news release on Monday, they said United Airlines and Southwest Airlines canceled all flights in and out of CCIA for the rest of the day. The cancellations come ahead of Tropical Storm Nicholas. The storm is expected to make landfall along the Texas coast sometime between Monday evening and early Tuesday morning.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
TravelPulse

England Working to Ease COVID Restrictions for International Travelers

The British government is working on a plan to ease England's COVID-19 rules for international arrivals ahead of the winter travel period. According to Reuters.com, Agriculture Secretary George Eustice said a series of new rules could be implemented Friday after Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke about relaxed travel restrictions for the fully vaccinated.
AGRICULTURE
FOXBusiness

Airline flight bookings jump after US eases transatlantic travel restrictions

Flight bookings to the United States skyrocketed following the "much-anticipated" reopening of the transatlantic corridor on Monday. Bookings on Virgin Atlantic on Monday evening increased by more than 600% compared to a week earlier, with New York accounting for most of the bookings, the airline said. Interest in the carrier's...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
NewsBreak
International Travel
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Business Travel
The Independent

New travel changes: What are they, and what are the effects?

The UK’s complex rules for international travellers are set to change significantly during October, after the latest round of red list adjustments. The transport secretary, Grant Shapps, called the changes “a proportionate updated structure that reflects the new landscape”.From 4 October, for travellers regarded as fully vaccinated, the testing regime for arrivals to all four UK nations will become easier. The UK’s “traffic light” system that has applied since May 2021 will officially be ditched. But there will effectively be a red/amber/green scheme.All the countries on the current “green list” are moving to the “amber list” on 4 October,...
TRAVEL
CBS Baltimore

Delta Airlines Wants National ‘No Fly’ List Of Unruly Passengers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Delta Airlines wants to create a national “No Fly” list of unruly passengers. The company said there are 1,600 people on its own list, but that doesn’t hold as much weight since those people are still free to use another carrier. Delta said air travel would be safer if airlines were allowed to share their “No Fly” lists with each other. The company’s internal “No Fly” list is different than the federal “No Fly” list.
LIFESTYLE
Amomama

Man Tries Deboarding American Airlines Plane Mid-flight

A recent clip shared on social media showing the moment a flight passenger attempted to get off a plane mid-flight has sparked the debate on the level of mental health care available. Mental health is important as an aspect of human life, and several agencies and organizations have been set...
LIFESTYLE
Michigan Advance

Huge uptick in pandemic ‘air rage’ hits flight attendants

Flight attendants have been subject to unprecedented harassment over masks and more during the pandemic, and a U.S. House panel on Thursday heard the raw details of those “air rage” incidents. While there’s no hard data, the leader of the flight attendants’ union said the most aggression appears to occur in Southern states where there’s […] The post Huge uptick in pandemic ‘air rage’ hits flight attendants appeared first on Michigan Advance.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Denver

United Airlines Faces Lawsuit Brought On By Employee Over COVID Vaccine

DENVER(CBS4) – A Centennial woman is taking United Airlines to federal court. She alleges the airline’s vaccine requirement discriminates against her religion. (credit: CBS) Jaymee Barrington and her lawyers say she is “a devout Christian and holds the strong belief that her God and holy teachings do not permit the introduction of the COVID-19 vaccine into her body.” The suit alleges she filed for a religious exemption, but she fears a suspension from work could lead to her termination after being with the company for 30 years. The suit states Barrington learned her exemption couldn’t be accommodated on Sept. 21. United Airlines released the following statement: Safety remains our highest priority. We will continue to vigorously defend our policy – vaccine requirements have been around for decades and have served to keep airline employees and customers safe. And with the pandemic continuing to kill more than 2,000 people every day, we remain convinced that our vaccine policy saves lives. As of today, excluding employees who have submitted exemptions, 98.5% of United’s U.S. employees are vaccinated.
CENTENNIAL, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy