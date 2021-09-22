CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

State of Missouri extends monoclonal antibody treatment contract

By KTTN News
kttn.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Mike Parson announced that Missouri’s six state-contracted monoclonal antibody treatment sites will be operational for an additional 30 days. “Monoclonal antibody treatments have been successful for many COVID-19 patients and have allowed us to lessen the strain on Missouri’s health care systems,” Governor Parson said. “However, this treatment is not a replacement for the vaccine. Encouraging more Missourians to choose vaccination is still the most effective path for us to move past COVID-19.”

www.kttn.com

