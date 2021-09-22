CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Clearer advice expected Wednesday on COVID-19 booster shots

By Kasey Cunningham, WRAL reporter
WRAL News
WRAL News
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On Wednesday, the public could get a big update on the future of COVID-19 booster shots. The two federal agencies that will influence the decision, the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, are both expected to weigh in. The main discussion at 10 a.m....

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

If You're Using This Mask for Protection, Throw It Out Now, FDA Warns

Virus experts have gone back and forth about the need for masks over the last few months, with the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant complicating the situation. In July, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) made a major reversal of its mask guidance, recommending that vaccinated individuals once again mask up in indoor spaces. The current variant of COVID is so contagious that many experts have even recommended that the general public don N95 respirators, which were largely reserved for health care workers during the height of the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Warning to People Who Got Moderna or J&J

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Advisory Committee ruled that booster shots are not recommended for the average person, only those who are 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised or otherwise high risk for a severe case of COVID-19. However, the FDA was only reviewing data from Pfizer, which means if you got your initial shots from Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, you still have to wait to get your booster. As a result, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief COVID-19 adviser, recently voiced concern that some people are not following that advice. Even if you are over 65 or high risk, if you've been fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you should not go out and get a Pfizer booster, Fauci said while on CNN's State of the Union on Sept. 19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19#Booster#Americans
Best Life

If You Get a Pfizer Booster, Expect These Side Effects, New FDA Report Says

The U.S. is gearing up to release booster shots to the general public soon, with President Joe Biden's rollout plan expected to go into effect on Sept. 20. But the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) still has to meet on Sept. 17 to approve these shots before the plan can go forward. Two days ahead of the meeting, the agency has published a report evaluating Pfizer's booster dose. The report utilizes results from the third phase of Pfizer's trial study, which observed the booster shot side effects for nearly 300 participants aged 18 to 55.
INDUSTRY
Best Life

Moderna Just Made This Major Announcement About Its COVID Vaccine

There are a lot of potential changes on the horizon for Moderna. In August, the vaccine manufacturer completed its submission to receive full approval for its vaccine in people 18 years and older from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which is still being reviewed. Then, earlier this month, Moderna submitted another application for a booster dose, requesting authorization to give half-doses to the general public as a supplemental third shot. Now, Moderna is planning to evolve its COVID vaccine in another way.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Norristown Times Herald

Thomas L. Knapp: Biden's vaccine mandate isn't about COVID-19

"We've been patient, but our patience is wearing thin," President Joe Biden said on Sept. 9 as he announced his plan to require more than 80 million private sector American workers to consent (sic) to a COVID-19 vaccine, or submit to weekly testing, or be fired by companies with more than 100 employees (those companies will be fined $14,000, by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, for each instance of failure to enforce the edict).
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Says This Is More Important Than Getting a Booster Right Now

Over the last month, health experts and officials in the U.S. have been split on whether or not booster shots should be provided to those already fully vaccinated. Research has found that the vaccines are not maintaining their initial levels of protection, either as a result of the fast spreading Delta variant or a drop in effectiveness over time. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is still set to approve or deny additional shots soon, but an advisory panel for the agency just declined to recommend boosters for the general public, as some experts say they are not a priority just yet.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

This Vaccine Will Soon "Become Obsolete," Expert Says

The race to see which company would finish creating a COVID vaccine and acquire emergency-use authorization first was tight. Pfizer's COVID vaccine was ultimately the first approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for emergency use in the U.S. on Dec. 11—it was fully approved on Aug. 23—and Moderna's emergency approval followed shortly thereafter on Dec. 18. Johnson & Johnson was approved for emergency use some time later, on Feb. 27. But the differences between these vaccines don't stop there. While Pfizer and Moderna are both administered in two doses, Johnson & Johnson is a one-and-done vaccine. And Pfizer and Moderna are mRNA vaccines, while Johnson & Johnson is a viral vector vaccine. That fact alone could mean the latter is on its way out. Some experts believe that viral vector vaccines will soon disappear, as mRNA vaccines become the main solution to combat COVID and other diseases.
PHARMACEUTICALS
NBC Bay Area

Rollout of COVID-19 Booster Shots Could Be Delayed

The first round of Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots are scheduled to be rolled out in one week, but some local public health officials say the effort may not go as planned. The Biden administration set Sept. 20 as its target date to begin rolling out booster shots for all qualified Americans.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
KOLD-TV

FACT FINDERS: COVID-19 Booster Shot Controversy

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The FDA’s vote against Pfizer’s booster shots for most people is having a big effect on not just America but the world. In fact, there is a heated controversy surrounding giving vaccinated people a boost verses giving unvaccinated people their first shot. Pfizer says...
TUCSON, AZ
fox5atlanta.com

Do Americans need COVID-19 booster shots

Next Monday, Americans could begin rolling up their sleeves for COVID-19 booster shots. That is if the FDA and the CDC sign off on the Biden administration's plan. But a group of international scientist is now arguing booster shots might not be needed.
PUBLIC HEALTH
news8000.com

Gundersen prepares to give COVID-19 booster shots

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Gundersen Health System in La Crosse is preparing to give third doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to eligible people. The hospital is waiting on specific guidance from the federal government on who is eligible for the third dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines. Gundersen said it’s the next big step in the system’s effort to care for and protect the community during the pandemic.
LA CROSSE, WI
ABQJournal

NM poised to offer COVID-19 booster shots

SANTA FE – New Mexico health care workers and pharmacists could begin administering booster doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to elderly residents and other eligible people next week after federal advisers cleared the way Thursday. Members of a state medical advisory team are scheduled to meet Friday to discuss...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
39K+
Followers
38K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy