Missouri State

Missouri State Treasurer joins coalition of 22 state financial officers opposing proposed IRS overreach

By KTTN News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick announced he has joined a coalition of 22 State Treasurers and state financial officers to speak out against proposals that would require financial institutions to turn over private citizens’ personal bank account information to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) if they exceed $600 of inflows or outflows from the account.

Comments / 20

Chris Robinson
5d ago

The IRS has no business in personal bank accounts. we worked for our money, we paid tax on it ,it's ours!! law abiding citizens are just that!! they want to keep track of someone's finances then watch the wealthy. Most Americans don't have enough money to live on now.

12
Robert Forsyth
5d ago

as far as I think the IRS is unconstitutional. they can seize your access without you permission. you are considered guilty until you prove your innocent. if you murder someone and you can't afford an attorney the state provides you one. if the IRS charge you with invading taxes. they will not provide you a lawyer to defend yourself if you can't afford one. in other words you are guilty until proven innocent which is unconstitutional

7
Leslie Tucker
5d ago

biden-stalin trying to control our finances now. his communist dictatorship is showing itself more and more each day.

13
