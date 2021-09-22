Missouri State Treasurer joins coalition of 22 state financial officers opposing proposed IRS overreach
The Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick announced he has joined a coalition of 22 State Treasurers and state financial officers to speak out against proposals that would require financial institutions to turn over private citizens’ personal bank account information to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) if they exceed $600 of inflows or outflows from the account.www.kttn.com
