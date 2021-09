It’s crunchtime for President Biden’s legislative agenda, and yet there’s so much that remains unknown. We don’t know how many Republicans will vote for the bipartisan infrastructure bill. We don’t know how House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) will steer that bill and the $3.5 trillion social spending package across the finish line. And most important, we don’t really know why moderate Democrats remain open to tanking the whole thing.

