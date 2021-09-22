CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Endeavour: Why Joan Thursday Has To Choose Strange Over Morse

By Louisa Mellor
Den of Geek
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoan Thursday and Endeavour Morse can’t end up together. That’s the unavoidable truth casting a pall over their every encounter. However much chemistry and yearning those two share, when Inspector Morse begins sixteen years down their timeline, Miss Thursday won’t be part of Morse’s life. Colin Dexter’s Inspector is destined to remain unmarried and to live out his days alone, in the very house that Endeavour fans saw him buy in the series six finale.

www.denofgeek.com

Comments / 0

Related
Den of Geek

Endeavour Series 8 Episode 3 Review: a Turning Point for Morse

Warning: contains Endeavour spoilers. Back in 2019, I interviewed Endeavour’s writer Russell Lewis for Den of Geek. We talked about the young Morse’s love life (or lack thereof), the show’s many nods to 1960s cinema, and even Endeavour’s interesting choices in facial hair. After what had, at that point, been six series of the Inspector Morse prequel, one question was inevitable. Where would it all end?
TV SERIES
Den of Geek

Endeavour: The Beautiful Poignancy of Series 8’s Last Lines

Warning: contains spoilers for the Endeavour series 8 finale ‘Terminus’. At the end of ‘Terminus’, Morse emerged from a night of horrors and a year of sorrow. In what could be read as an image of his series eight journey in miniature, Endeavour had spent the night trapped in a snowstorm fighting a killer. He and a busload of fellow travellers had been stranded in an abandoned country house, where a complex murder plot played out. Morse chased the culprits while struggling with the urge to drink – a temptation into which he’s fallen so deeply and so often of late. After the murderous plot had been unravelled and the culprits were led away, Endeavour stood outside with Fred Thursday in the approaching dawn.
TV SERIES
Den of Geek

The Simpsons Season 33 Episode 1 Review: The Star of the Backstage

This The Simpsons review contains spoilers. Why don’t we do the show right here, Mickey Rooney or Judy Garland might ask in a Hollywood Golden Age movie about barnstorming local theater. Sadly, The Simpsons’ “The Star of the Backstage” can’t go Rent-free. The techies, theater-geeks, and all the animators pull out almost all the stops for the season 33 premiere, but offer a mixed bag, even when it takes a Wicked turn.
TV SERIES
Den of Geek

Kelly Olsen’s Guardian Debut is Supergirl at Its Best

Out of all the Arrowverse shows, Supergirl has always been the most upfront and open about its politics. From explicitly positioning Kara Zor-El as a refugee in the expository narration that opens each episode to telling stories about immigration, police brutality, and LGBTQ rights, this is a show that takes the promise of hope, help, and compassion for all very seriously.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Colin Dexter
Person
Russell Lewis
Den of Geek

How Lost in Space Went From Dark Drama to Camp Classic — And Back Again

For the young child stars of Lost in Space, filming the cult classic was, possibly, the best childhood ever. 56 years later, series stars Bill Mumy and Angela Cartwright speak of their time as Will Robinson and Penny Robison, in the kinds of tones that make it sound like their adventures were on par with the Boxcar Children or Nancy Drew.
TV SERIES
Den of Geek

Only Murders in the Building Theories: Who Killed Tim Kono?

Hulu’s original comedy series Only Murders in the Building has a lot going for it, namely the outstanding acting of its star trio. Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez have found all the right notes to hit on comedically and dramatically to create a program that makes you feel warm inside while laughing your butt off. Let’s not forget what the main topic of the show is though: we’re trying to catch a murderer for God’s sake! Everyone loves a great mystery. The writers have done a clever job of giving the audience clues about who killed the victim of the show, Tim Kono (Julian Cihi), without ever getting close enough to the answer to spoil it for us.
TV SERIES
Den of Geek

Squid Game: Best Deadly Competition TV Shows & Movies to Watch Next

Chances are, if you’ve started watching Squid Game, then you’ve finished watching Squid Game. Netflix’s Korean social thriller is highly suspenseful, driving viewers through its nine episodes to its chilling conclusion with an anxiety-inducing urgency. The story of 456 desperate people who play a deadly game for the chance to win a ₩45.6billion ($39 million) prize, Squid Game is a familiar premise executed masterfully, which means that if you’re looking for more stories like Squid Game, then you’re in luck; the “deadly competition” trope is a very popular one. Like other standouts in the subgenre, there is nothing quite like Squid Game, but there’s still many, many TV shows and movies worth watching if you’re looking for something that delves into some of the same themes and scenarios as the addictive Netflix drama. Here are our recommendations…
TV SERIES
Den of Geek

Stargirl: Inside Wildcat’s Tragic Season 2 Journey

This Stargirl article contains spoilers. Since its premiere last year, Stargirl has introduced a group of young heroes we can root for. Stargirl (Brec Bassinger), Doctor Mid-Nite (Anjelika Washington), Hourman (Cameron Gellman), and Wildcat (Yvette Monreal) have been keeping Blue Valley safe. But it hasn’t been easy. During the season...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#James Last Orchestra#Oxford#Win#Guvnor
Den of Geek

Link Tank: Kathryn Hahn to Star as Comedian Joan Rivers in Showtime Series

WandaVision star Kathryn Hahn is set to star as the legendary comedian Joan Rivers in a new series for Showtime. “Though she didn’t end up getting an Emmy for her work on WandaVision (despite the fact that it was Agatha all along), Kathryn Han may have lined up another gig with some Emmy potential. According to Variety, she’s going to star in The Comeback Girl, a new limited series for Showtime about the mid-career revival of legendary comedian Joan Rivers.”
CELEBRITIES
Den of Geek

How The Sopranos Changed TV Analysis Forever

When The Sopranos first aired over 20 years ago, audiences had never before seen that type of complex storytelling on the small screen. The program was acclaimed for its otherworldly acting and intricate attention to detail, but there were individuals outside of the Sopranos set that helped audiences understand a show that was much more dense and rich than anything that had ever come before it. Without widespread Internet access and with social media not even a mere thought in anybody’s imagination, it was up to pioneering TV analysts to make sense of this new type of prestige television that HBO was letting into our homes.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Dexter
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Houston Chronicle

Disaster strikes again for celebrity chef Rachael Ray

Celebrity chef Rachael Ray is sifting through the ruins of another home. A little over a year after a fire destroyed her Warren County home, Ray tells People magazine the New York City apartment she shares with husband John Cusimano was flooded when the remnants of Hurricane Ida hit earlier this month.
CELEBRITIES
TVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Movie Rankings on September 21

If you want to know what movies people are watching the most on Netflix, you can stop everyone you pass on the street and ask, or you can just look up Netflix's Top 10 movies list. Netflix's Top 10 list of movies on Tuesday, Sept. 21 once again features Denzel Washington's 2012 film Safe House in the top spot. But that's not the oldest movie on the list. Coming in at No. 9 is Steven Spielberg's 1975 classic Jaws, about an adorable misunderstood fish who just wants to play with people in the water. In a surprising move, climbing all the way to No. 2 is the Romanian film The Father Who Moves Mountains, about a dad looking for his son in treacherous mountain terrain.
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Katy Perry debuts dramatic new hair in daring thigh-split dress

Katy Perry turned up the heat on Instagram this week as she celebrated some good news with fans. The 36-year-old singer posed for two striking photos wearing a soft pink gown that featured a daring thigh-high split. WATCH: Katy Perry pushes baby Daisy in her pram. What's more, she showcased...
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

12 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

The best flicks to keep you entertained through Labor Day. Not only has the weekend arrived, but it's also a long weekend if you're lucky enough to have Labor Day off. That means you have one extra day to sit in front of your TV, kick your feet up, and watch movies. And because it's also the beginning of the month, Netflix has just added a plethora of brand-new movies to its catalog and some more that are new to the streaming service as of this week. We took at a look at all of those offerings to bring you this list of recommendations to fill up your holiday weekend. Read on to see what you should start streaming!
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy