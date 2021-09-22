Labor of Love returns to Hopewell Township Park

Library visits and library program attendance are growing, as are our local children. This week, Memorial Lutheran Preschool children visited Coy Public Library of Shippensburg for a fun field trip to hear stories and learn about Fall. Children listened to the story ‘Fall is for Friends’ by Suzy Spafford. After story time, everyone pretended to be like Suzy and Emily, and tried to get the leaves to fall from the trees by cheering, dancing, singing, spinning and waving a magic wand. At craft time, everyone added beautiful colors to their fall leaves and mixed paint in a baggie to make all the fall colors. Following a quick song about raking up leaves and jumping in the pile, the children went on a tour of the children’s wing of the library and wrapped up their library visit by enjoying time in the playroom. We are thankful to see so many children visit the library! Check for upcoming events and programs on the Coy Public Library of Shippensburg Events Calendar here: https://www.cumberlandcountylibraries.org/events/SHP.

SHIPPENSBURG, PA ・ 5 DAYS AGO