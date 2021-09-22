CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor of Love returns to Hopewell Township Park

By MARISA CASS / VTS Correspondent
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFamilies spent a wholesome afternoon together Saturday at the second annual Labor of Love event while shopping, playing games and enjoying delicious food. The event was once again held at Hopewell Township Park as attendees enjoyed craft vendors, children’s activities, food and the best part -- ice cream. The cool treats were served by Hostetler’s of Newburg.

New Castle News

Polish Day returns Sunday at Cascade Park

The Polish Americans of Lawrence County will host the 30th (Almost) Annual Lawrence County Polish Day on Sunday. The event, canceled last year because of the pandemic, will take place at the Cascade Park Pavilion, 1928 E. Washington St. Doors open at noon, and dancing will be from 1 to...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
theforumnewsgroup.com

Recycling Events Return to Forest Park

The first fall recycling event at Forest Park is this Sunday, Sept. 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., in the Bandshell Parking Lot. Historically popular recycling events co-sponsored by State Sen. Joe Addabbo, Jr. (D-Howard Beach) and Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar (D-Woodhaven) will be coming back to Forest Park this fall—beginning this weekend.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Commonwealth Journal

Parking Lot Prayer Service returns to LCRH

Nearly 18 months after first gathering to show support for healthcare workers and first responders, organizers are planning another prayer service set for this Monday at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. This Parking Lot Prayer Service is sponsored by Pastors for Transformation and the Lake Cumberland Ministerial Association. As with the...
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean Of Love Fundraiser To Return With High Hopes

TOMS RIVER – A popular fundraiser to benefit children with cancer will return later this month. The Radiothon has gained a new sponsor but features a familiar face. Ocean of Love Executive Director Theresa Segui said her organization is very excited about the return of the radiothon event which this year is being sponsored by a new radio station, 95.9 WRAT.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Montgomery News

9-11 Ceremony Returns To Gorgas Park

After last year’s annual 9-11 anniversary ceremony had to be held outside 5th District headquarters last September because of Covid restrictions, the event honoring the victims of the 9-11 attacks and first responders was back home at Gorgas Park for 2021. The. 21st Ward Veterans Association, along with our local...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Corinthian

Glow Run returns to park

A big party in the park is coming up next Saturday. October 2 will see the return of the Glow Run, among a full schedule of activities for family fun, including a car show, movie in the park, sports and lots of fun activities for kids. “Reconnect 4 Autism is...
CORINTH, MS
uptownmessenger.com

Compost collection returns to Audubon Park

Not everyone is ready to build and maintain a compost bin in their backyard or have a worm bin in their home. But you can still help reduce the amount of food waste going into landfills by participating in a free food-waste collection program. Frozen food scraps are collected on...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
