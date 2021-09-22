CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Watch FBI Online: Season 4 Episode 1

By Paul Dailly
TV Fanatic
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn FBI Season 4 Episode 1, a young woman was murdered on her way home from a yacht party. They had to act quickly to find out more about the deceased to put the pieces of the puzzle of what happened the night of her death together. Meanwhile, Maggie asked...

www.tvfanatic.com

Comments / 0

Related
TV Fanatic

Dynasty Review: Here Comes the Scheming Bride!

The CW made the right choice in going the full-night event route with Dynasty Season 4 Episode 20 and Dynasty Season 4 Episode 21. The first hour lacked drama, but it was more of a set-up for the truly epic second hour that has turned the entire series on its head.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

What to Watch: The Rookie, La Brea, Big Sky

Another week, another boatload of returns and premieres!. So many questions. Can Big Sky live up to the sensation it presented in its first season? Will Angela be saved on The Rookie? And can NBC finally find a sci-fi adventure that sticks the landing?. Check out everything we recommend!. Saturday,...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 6 Review: On The Inside

It's rare for long-running series to offer up something perfect, but The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 6 was one of the best of the entire series. Lauren Ridloff had some time away from the franchise to shoot scenes for Marvel's Eternals. Her highly anticipated return during "On The Inside" delivered fans with a gut-punch that zeroed in on the horror instead of action.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi
Hello Magazine

Law & Order: SVU teases shocking character death in season 23 premiere

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit is set to return to screens in a week's time and already viewers are on the edge of their seats with anticipation. Despite a slightly underwhelming trailer, fans are keen to find out what's in store for the officers of Manhatten's 16th precinct - including exactly how Officer Kat Tamlin and Deputy Chief Christian Garland will be written out of the series.
TV SERIES
IndieWire

‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: How to Watch the Season 1 Finale for Free

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. The season finale of “Power Book III: Raising Kanan,” the latest prequel series in the original “Power” franchise, will air arrive on Starz on Sunday. Whether you’re new to the cable network, or a returning customer, there are a bunch of budget-friendly ways to subscribe. Set in South Jamaica, Queens, in 1991, the sprawling family drama revolves around the coming-of-age of Kanan Stark (Mekai Curtis)...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
TV Fanatic

Tiger King Season 2 Premieres This Fall on Netflix -- First Look!

Netflix is taking viewers back to the world of Tiger King. The streamer on Thursday dropped a teaser for the highly-anticipated follow-up to one of the biggest shows in the history of the streaming service. The series is set to return sometime in the fall, but a definite date is...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Emily in Paris Season 2 Gets 2021 Premiere: First Look!

Are you ready for another season of high-fashion, romance, and awkward moments in the French Capital?. Well, we have some good news. Netflix has confirmed Emily in Paris Season 2 will get underway in 2021. "Now more entrenched in her life in Paris, Emily’s getting better at navigating the city...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Stranger Things’ Teases Season 4 With Creepy New Location

The long promotional campaign for “Stranger Things” Season 4 added a harrowing new wrinkle on Saturday with a first look at the “Creel House” — i.e. the home of new character Victor Creel, played by 1980s horror icon Robert Englund (“A Nightmare on Elm Street”). Creel has been imprisoned in a psychiatric hospital since his family was violently murdered in the 1950s, which Creel blamed on a vengeful demon. Of course, no one believed him at the time, but since Creel is a character on “Stranger Things,” it’s seems safe to say the Upside Down has been haunting Hawkins far longer...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Ted Lasso Season 2 Episode 10 Review: No Weddings and a Funeral

In the wake of the sudden passing of Rebecca's father, Ted and Rebecca reckon with the past. It causes Nate, Keeley, and Jamie to rethink their present circumstances, and it could bring down AFC Richmond's future. With Ted Lasso Season 2 coming to a close, we kind of find ourselves...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Bridgerton Season 2: First Trailer Teases New Love Story, Premiere Date

Netflix's biggest series ever is closing in on a comeback. The streamer on Saturday dropped a first-look at Bridgerton Season 2, and it's everything we hoped it would be. Simone Ashley (Sex Education) was announced as the female lead for the second season, to star opposite Jonathan Bailey (Anthony Bridgerton).
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Emily in Paris Season 2 Promo Reveals Premiere Date

Emily's adventures in Paris will be a part of Netflix's expansive Christmas slate. During the streamer's first-ever TUDUM global fan event, the first teaser and premiere date were revealed. December 22 is the lucky date, and all 10 episodes will be available. "Now more entrenched in her life in Paris,...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

On My Block Spinoff Lands Netflix Series Order

On My Block is ending, but the franchise will remain alive at Netflix. The streamer on Monday handed out a series order for Freeridge, which promises to present “another side” of the town of Freeridge. In a surprising twist, the new series would be from the perspective of a new...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Chesapeake Shores Season 5 Episode 7 Review: What's New?

Trying to stuff a square peg into a round hole is a lesson in futility. Evan is the current square peg in Abby's life, and that she doesn't find his wishy-washy behavior alarming makes no sense. If you watch Chesapeake Shores online, you know that Abby and Trace had problems...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy