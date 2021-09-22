Watch FBI Online: Season 4 Episode 1

The long promotional campaign for “Stranger Things” Season 4 added a harrowing new wrinkle on Saturday with a first look at the “Creel House” — i.e. the home of new character Victor Creel, played by 1980s horror icon Robert Englund (“A Nightmare on Elm Street”). Creel has been imprisoned in a psychiatric hospital since his family was violently murdered in the 1950s, which Creel blamed on a vengeful demon. Of course, no one believed him at the time, but since Creel is a character on “Stranger Things,” it’s seems safe to say the Upside Down has been haunting Hawkins far longer...

