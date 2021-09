10. Homer (2-2) Last week: Defeated Quincy (72-30) This week: vs. Union City (2-2) Anytime you can out 70-plus points on the scoreboard, you’re doing something right. The Trojans put together an impressive offensive performance against Quincy last week and are riding a two-game winning streak into their home tilt with Union City, who lost 26-20 to Reading last week.