Sumter Animal Control's Chip and Dale may be the perfect additions to your home
Brothers Chip and Dale, approximately 10 weeks old, could be the perfect addition to your home. Their idea of the perfect day is playing, snuggling and napping. These handsome boys get along great with other kittens and also big dogs. They didn't even mind the slobbery kisses. Chip and Dale need a forever home and can be adopted together or separately. Add some ying-yang to your life with these adorable boys.www.theitem.com
Comments / 1