CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sumter, SC

Sumter Animal Control's Chip and Dale may be the perfect additions to your home

Item
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrothers Chip and Dale, approximately 10 weeks old, could be the perfect addition to your home. Their idea of the perfect day is playing, snuggling and napping. These handsome boys get along great with other kittens and also big dogs. They didn't even mind the slobbery kisses. Chip and Dale need a forever home and can be adopted together or separately. Add some ying-yang to your life with these adorable boys.

www.theitem.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Biden, McConnell get COVID-19 boosters, encourage vaccines

WASHINGTON (AP) — Seventy-eight-year-old Joe Biden and 79-year-old Mitch McConnell got their booster shots Monday, the Democratic president and the Republican Senate leader urging Americans across the political spectrum to get vaccinated or plus up with boosters when eligible for the extra dose of protection. The shots, administered just hours...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

Judge grants unconditional release for John Hinckley Jr.

A federal judge ruled Monday that John Hinckley Jr. can be unrestrictedly released next year, more than 40 years after he shot then-President Reagan in 1981. Hinckley was committed to St. Elizabeth's hospital for more than 34 years before he was released under certain restrictions in 2016. "If he hadn’t...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sumter, SC
Lifestyle
City
Sumter, SC
City
Dale, SC
Sumter, SC
Pets & Animals
NBC News

Pentagon leaders Austin, Milley face questions on chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal

WASHINGTON — Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Tuesday defended the chaotic withdrawal of U.S. troops and evacuation of Americans and Afghans from Afghanistan last month and bemoaned the failure of the Afghan government to retain power. In testimony before the Senate Armed Services Committee, Austin said the administration began...
MILITARY
The Hill

GOP blocks debt limit hike, government funding

Senate Republicans on Monday evening blocked a measure to fund the government and suspend the debt ceiling, carrying through on their threat to not deliver votes for a Democratic measure to raise the government's borrowing limit. The vote tally was 48-50. Sixty votes were needed to advance the measure. No...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Ford to add 11,000 jobs making electric vehicles and batteries

Ford and a partner company say they plan to build three major electric-vehicle battery factories and an auto assembly plant by 2025. The investment in the future of EV technology could create an estimated 10,800 jobs and shift the automaker's future manufacturing footprint toward the South. The factories, to be...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animals
CBS News

American siblings back home after 3 years trapped in China

Beijing — A pair of American siblings who were trapped for three years in China have returned home after Beijing lifted a so-called "exit ban" following Canada's release of a top Chinese tech executive wanted in the U.S. on fraud charges. A State Department spokesperson said Cynthia and Victor Liu returned to the U.S. on Sunday after consular staff in Shanghai helped facilitate their departure.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy