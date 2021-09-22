CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blackbird.AI Raises $10M Series A to Combat Disinformation, Narrative Conflict and Harmful Content

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe AI-driven Disinformation Intelligence Platform’s fundraise follows a strategic partnership with global communications network Weber Shandwick. Blackbird.AI, an AI-driven Disinformation Intelligence Platform, today announced the completion of a $10M Series A fundraising led by Dorilton Ventures, with participation from new investors including Generation Ventures, Trousdale Ventures, StartFast Ventures and Richard Clarke, former chief counter-terrorism advisor for the National Security Council. Existing investor NetX also participated.

