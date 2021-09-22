Blackbird.AI Raises $10M Series A to Combat Disinformation, Narrative Conflict and Harmful Content

Cloud based streaming platform StreamElements has raised $100M in funding to advance production, engagement and monetization features across its livestreaming and video on demand platforms. Funding will also be used to attract new talent to the platform, which is in its fourth year of operation. Participating investors in the round include SoftBank Fund 2 and PayPal Ventures. Leading the company — which has offices in Los Angeles, Palo Alto and in Tel Aviv, Israel — through this phase of growth will be co-founder Gil Hirsch, who will serve as CEO, with Yuval Tal as COO and Doron Nir as president. “Since launching StreamElements...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO