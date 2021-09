BTS and Coldplay are currently in a dead heat for the Number One spot on the UK Singles Chart against Ed Sheeran. According to new data from the Official Charts Company (OCC), Coldplay and BTS’ brand-new collaboration ‘My Universe’ have made it to Number Two on the Official Chart First Look, which tracks sales and streaming data over the first weekend prior to the UK Singles Chart’s release on Fridays.

MUSIC ・ 5 HOURS AGO