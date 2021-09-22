CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

AZDS Interactive Bolsters Executive Team with Two Appointments

By prweb
martechseries.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKieran Cain Named Chief Strategy and Operations Officer and Elsa Guttery named Director of Sales. Industry-leading hospitality marketing and technology agency AZDS Interactive is poised to further its vision to propel luxury brands as digital innovators through two new executive team appointments. Kieran Cain, most recently with Vail Resorts, joins AZDS as Chief Strategy and Operations Officer, and Elsa Guttery, formerly with Second Wave Digital + Creative (Evolution Hospitality) has been named Director of Sales.

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

Related
martechseries.com

Calix Wins 2021 GVTC IMPACT Award

GVTC announced that Calix, a cloud and software platform provider, has won the 2021 GVTC IMPACT Award. This prestigious award is given to the vendor/partner that best compliments GVTC’s values and strategic initiatives by building a strong relationship with GVTC through cost reductions, product innovation, quality improvement, service, teamwork, integrity, community involvement, or fiercely loyal customer principles.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Movable Ink Unveils Speaker Lineup for Annual (Re)Think Conference

Second annual conference will feature keynote speakers from Forrester, Beats Electronics and more. Movable Ink, the leading software company powering personalized content for the world’s largest brands, unveiled today the lineup and session topics for its second annual (Re)Think Conference taking place on October 21-22, 2021. (Re)Think by Movable Ink is a free, two-day virtual event for marketing leaders and practitioners addressing how digital marketing has shifted over the last year and a half.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Intrado Digital Media Announces Rebrand to Notified

Intrado Corporation (“Intrado”), a global leader in technology-enabled services, announced it is rebranding its Digital Media business to Notified®. The rebrand will provide Digital Media with a unique market identity, representative of its full solution suite. As the world’s only communications cloud for events, public relations, and investor relations, Intrado...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Product Marketing#Vail Resorts#North American#Clis#Clickstream#Tm#Fan Experience#Kse#Aeg#Azds Interactive Team#Hotel Casa Del Mar
martechseries.com

SeaChange International Appoints Veteran TMT Executive Peter D. Aquino as President & Chief Executive Officer

SeaChange International, Inc, a leading provider of video delivery, advertising, and streaming platforms, has appointed Peter D. Aquino as the company’s new President and Chief Executive Officer effective today. Mr. Aquino brings to SeaChange more than 30 years of experience in the technology, media, and telecommunication (TMT) industry, and enters the stage as the company transitions to tech-forward use cases for its cable and streaming customers.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Making Science Grows With the Acquisition of Ad-Machina

Making Science has again advanced in its international growth process by acquiring Ad-Machina. Ad-Machina is a revolutionary platform specifically designed to create advanced SEM campaigns. Making Science, a technological and digital marketing consultancy specialising in e-commerce and digital transformation, has acquired Agua3 Growth Engines, home of Ad-Machina’s adtech technological platform....
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Direct Agents Joins Google’s International Growth Program

Direct Agents, a digital advertising agency, is now a part of Google’s International Growth Program. As a Google export partner in the program, Direct Agents can work closely with Google on cultivating international growth for clients across multiple verticals and regions. As a Google International Growth program partner, Direct Agents will be able to provide customized solutions for common internalization challenges associated with localization, payments, customer experience, and distribution logistics.
INTERNET
martechseries.com

Civis Analytics Raises $30.7 Million in Series B Funding

Investment fuels data science product innovation and global expansion as company reports record growth and first annual profit. Civis Analytics, a technology company that powers effective, data-driven audience campaigns, today announced a $30.7 million Series B round of financing, with participation from Alumni Ventures and existing investors Drive Capital, Verizon Ventures, Eric Schmidt (former Executive Chairman & CEO of Alphabet and co-founder of Schmidt Futures), and Silicon Valley Bank, among others.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
martechseries.com

Workplace Analytics Platform Syndio Announces $50M Series C, Led by Bessemer Venture Partners, Emerson Collective and Voyager Capital

Syndio investors double down in Series C, bringing the workplace analytics platform’s total funding to $83 million. Syndio, the leading workplace analytics platform with a mission to ensure fairness and equity are part of every employment decision, today announced it raised $50 million in Series C funding. Emerson Collective and Bessemer Venture Partners led the round, with additional investments from Voyager Capital. This was Emerson and Voyager’s third investment in Syndio, and Bessemer’s second. In total, Syndio has raised $83 million.
MARKETS
martechseries.com

Inskin Media Makes a Number of Strategic Hires as It Furthers Its Mission to Maximise Attention and Impact in Digital Campaigns

Inskin Media, which specialises in multi-screen, high impact digital brand advertising, has made a number of key appointments across its client success and publisher services teams as it continues its global expansion. Jessica Rosevear has been appointed as Associate Director, Supply – in the publisher services team – alongside another...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Logiq Initiates Major Restructuring Designed to Expand DataLogiq Business Unit and Unlock Value of Emerging Markets Initiatives

Logiq, Inc., a global provider of award-winning e-commerce and fintech solutions, forecasts strong growth ahead driven by both strategic M&A that will accelerate growth in its DataLogiq business, and the strategic spinoff of its emerging markets business units. Over the past year, Logiq has acquired and integrated into DataLogiq three...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

MarTech Interview with Brian Malkerson, Chief Revenue Officer at Attentive

Brian Malkerson, Chief Revenue Officer at Attentive on the benefits of SMS marketing in today’s marketing mix and how brands can drive more impact with this channel:. Welcome to this MarTech Series chat Brian, tell us about your journey in sales-marketing through the years and more about your role at Attentive?
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

AdQuick.com Announces Partnership with VIOOH

AdQuick.com, the top out-of-home (OOH) advertising marketplace in the world, today announced it has formed a strategic partnership with VIOOH, the leading global digital OOH marketplace. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Eddie Porrello, Director of Product at Amber Engine. AdQuick customers are now able to tap into VIOOH’s extensive...
BUSINESS
MyChesCo

Anexinet Expands Executive Team

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Anexinet Corporation announced the recent expansion of its executive leadership to enhance market focus and add new sales and delivery expertise. Steve Johnson joins as president, and Matt Merriman joins as executive vice president, Services and Delivery. The new leadership addition supports the company’s strong acquisition momentum and aligns new levels of technical competency and business acumen with the existing client-focused execution—for a decisive competitive advantage.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Bluewater Media Bolsters Digital Team with Hire of Executive Kristy Andreadakis

Director of Digital Marketing hired to drive digital direct to consumer sales, increase market-share, and grow audience engagement for Bluewater clients. Bluewater, a force in the direct-to-consumer advertising arena, strengthens their digital media team by adding seasoned veteran Kristy Andreadakis to lead the charge. As Director of Digital Marketing, Kristy has over 10 years of experience leading social media marketing strategies for highly regulated industries. Her experience encompasses both B2B and B2C strategy, content marketing, web analytics and direct response marketing.
BUSINESS
AdWeek

Colle McVoy Bolsters its Media & Data Science Practice With Two Promotions

Minneapolis agency Colle McVoy has united its media and data science divisions and has promoted two leaders to head up the media and data science practice. Steve Knapp, formerly executive director of media, has been promoted to the new role of managing director, media and data science, while Kim Dunn, formerly group media director, has been elevated to senior vice president, media and data science.
BUSINESS
techgig.com

Mindtree expands with Executive appointments in Asia-Pacific and Europe

Mindtree, global technology services and digital transformation company, is expanding in. to further accelerate growth in the two markets. The company has appointed Klaus Seifert as Head of Strategy for Europe and Chief Business Officer for Germany, Austria, and Switzerland (DACH). Munich-based Seifert brings more than two decades of experience in sales, business development, and P&L management across diverse industry sectors. He was formerly the head of Global Technology Services for DACH at IBM.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Bolster Expands Leadership Team with New Vice President of Finance Jenny Kwon

Industry veteran brings deep expertise scaling operations and accelerating growth. Bolster, a deep learning-powered, next generation fraud prevention company, today announced the appointment of Jenny Kwon as vice president of finance and operations. Kwon has extensive leadership experience helping companies scale their operations to support explosive growth. At Bolster, she will head the finance and operations functions, and provide strategic insights to support the company’s rapid growth, while achieving strategic and financial objectives.
BUSINESS
Hotel Online

Highgate Appoints Arash Azarbarzin As Chief Executive Officer

NEW YORK – September 22, 2021 – Highgate, a leading real estate investment and hospitality management company, announced today the appointment of industry pioneer, Arash Azarbarzin, as Chief Executive Officer. The pivotal hire signifies Highgate’s increased focus on building a world-class team and expanding its luxury and lifestyle capabilities. As...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy