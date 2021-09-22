AZDS Interactive Bolsters Executive Team with Two Appointments

Syndio investors double down in Series C, bringing the workplace analytics platform’s total funding to $83 million. Syndio, the leading workplace analytics platform with a mission to ensure fairness and equity are part of every employment decision, today announced it raised $50 million in Series C funding. Emerson Collective and Bessemer Venture Partners led the round, with additional investments from Voyager Capital. This was Emerson and Voyager’s third investment in Syndio, and Bessemer’s second. In total, Syndio has raised $83 million.

