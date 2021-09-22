AZDS Interactive Bolsters Executive Team with Two Appointments
Kieran Cain Named Chief Strategy and Operations Officer and Elsa Guttery named Director of Sales. Industry-leading hospitality marketing and technology agency AZDS Interactive is poised to further its vision to propel luxury brands as digital innovators through two new executive team appointments. Kieran Cain, most recently with Vail Resorts, joins AZDS as Chief Strategy and Operations Officer, and Elsa Guttery, formerly with Second Wave Digital + Creative (Evolution Hospitality) has been named Director of Sales.martechseries.com
