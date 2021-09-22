CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOOD FOR THOUGHT: In search of sweet seasons

By CATHERINE WATTIGNY
Daily Iberian
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the approach of each new season, we look forward to the promises it holds for new experiences, time-honored family events, and changes in the weather to accompany our activities. On this first full day of fall, the 22nd of September, also known as the Autumn Equinox, we say goodbye to the Summer of 2021. For so many in our communities, and especially here in South Louisiana, this past summer did not measure up to our hopes for carefree days and relaxation in the summer sun. The new challenges of the Delta COVID variant, followed by Hurricane Ida, upended the lives of so many, especially here in South Louisiana. It is because of the resiliency of the people in South Louisiana, who rise together to meet each new challenge, that there continues to be hope in the future. That hope is nurtured by looking back and recalling the sweetness that past seasons have provided.

