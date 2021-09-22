Molinaro announces Congressional bid (VIDEO)

RED HOOK – Dutchess County Executive Marcus Molinaro announced his candidacy for the House of Representatives at a rally in Red Hook with supporters on Tuesday. Molinaro said of the announcement, “New York and America is at a crossroads, with every decision having a profound and lasting impact for years to come. Do we continue to follow the tired, hackneyed ways of doing things in Washington, the same status quo, or do we have the courage, capacity and character to create the vision of our state and country for which we’ve longed? I’ve made my decision: I’ve decided to dedicate myself to the people of New York and seek to represent you in Congress.”