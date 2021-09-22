Flash Flood Watch issued for Berkeley, Eastern Mineral, Hampshire, Jefferson, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 22:39:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Berkeley; Eastern Mineral; Hampshire; Jefferson; Morgan; Western Mineral A slow moving band of moderate to heavy rainfall continues to drift eastward ahead of a cold front. Flash flooding remains possible FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THURSDAY The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia, including the following areas: in Maryland, Central and Eastern Allegany, Extreme Western Allegany, Frederick MD and Washington. In Virginia, Clarke, Frederick VA, Madison, Northern Fauquier, Rappahannock, Warren and Western Loudoun. In West Virginia, Berkeley, Eastern Mineral, Hampshire, Jefferson, Morgan and Western Mineral. * Until 8 AM EDT Thursday. * Slow moving showers and isolated thunderstorms will continue to press eastward during the overnight hours. After several inches of rain has fallen in spots, additional rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches are expected by Thursday morning. Localized amounts of up to 3 inches are possible, especially along and just to the east of the mountain ridges. Flash flooding is possible.