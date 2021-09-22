CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Berkeley County, WV

Flash Flood Watch issued for Berkeley, Eastern Mineral, Hampshire, Jefferson, Morgan by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-22 22:39:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Berkeley; Eastern Mineral; Hampshire; Jefferson; Morgan; Western Mineral A slow moving band of moderate to heavy rainfall continues to drift eastward ahead of a cold front. Flash flooding remains possible FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THURSDAY The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia, including the following areas: in Maryland, Central and Eastern Allegany, Extreme Western Allegany, Frederick MD and Washington. In Virginia, Clarke, Frederick VA, Madison, Northern Fauquier, Rappahannock, Warren and Western Loudoun. In West Virginia, Berkeley, Eastern Mineral, Hampshire, Jefferson, Morgan and Western Mineral. * Until 8 AM EDT Thursday. * Slow moving showers and isolated thunderstorms will continue to press eastward during the overnight hours. After several inches of rain has fallen in spots, additional rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches are expected by Thursday morning. Localized amounts of up to 3 inches are possible, especially along and just to the east of the mountain ridges. Flash flooding is possible.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Biden receives COVID-19 booster shot

President Biden urged Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as he received his booster shot. In New York, thousands of hospital workers have been told to get vaccinated or be fired from their jobs. Errol Barnett reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

GOP blocks debt limit hike, government funding

Senate Republicans on Monday evening blocked a measure to fund the government and suspend the debt ceiling, carrying through on their threat to not deliver votes for a Democratic measure to raise the government's borrowing limit. The vote tally was 48-50. Sixty votes were needed to advance the measure. No...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
County
Berkeley County, WV
County
Mineral County, WV
State
Washington State
City
Madison, WV
City
Jefferson, WV
City
Washington, WV
County
Morgan County, WV
County
Hampshire County, WV
County
Jefferson County, WV
State
West Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Watch#Extreme Weather#Eastern Mineral#Central#Eastern Allegany#Extreme Western Allegany

Comments / 0

Community Policy