Clarke County, VA

Flash Flood Watch issued for Clarke, Frederick, Madison, Northern Fauquier, Rappahannock by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-23 00:48:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Clarke; Frederick; Madison; Northern Fauquier; Rappahannock; Warren; Western Loudoun FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of north central Maryland, Virginia and panhandle West Virginia, including the following areas: in north central Maryland, Frederick MD and Washington. In Virginia, Clarke, Frederick VA, Madison, Northern Fauquier, Rappahannock, Warren and Western Loudoun. In panhandle West Virginia, Berkeley, Jefferson and Morgan. * Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * Slow moving showers and isolated thunderstorms will continue to press eastward overnight. After several inches of rain has fallen in spots, additional rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches are expected through this morning. Localized amounts of up to 3 inches are possible, especially along and just to the east of the mountain ridges. Flash flooding is possible.

alerts.weather.gov

CBS News

Biden receives COVID-19 booster shot

President Biden urged Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as he received his booster shot. In New York, thousands of hospital workers have been told to get vaccinated or be fired from their jobs. Errol Barnett reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

GOP blocks debt limit hike, government funding

Senate Republicans on Monday evening blocked a measure to fund the government and suspend the debt ceiling, carrying through on their threat to not deliver votes for a Democratic measure to raise the government's borrowing limit. The vote tally was 48-50. Sixty votes were needed to advance the measure. No...
CONGRESS & COURTS
