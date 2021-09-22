CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Scarlet Sunrise: Buckeyes will replace Horseshoe turf next year as planned

By Spencer Holbrook
 6 days ago
Ohio State will replace its field turf after this season. (Birm/Lettermen Row)

Good morning, Ohio State fans, and welcome to the Scarlet Sunrise. Football will always be our focus, but every day we’ll cover news, notes and analysis from across Buckeyes sports. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything you missed in the world of Ohio State football, recruiting, basketball and more in Scarlet Sunrise.

Buckeyes will replace Horseshoe turf next year as planned

Ohio State hasn’t replaced its field turf since 2014. And it has shown so far this season, as players are slipping on the old playing surface.

And after the season, the Buckeyes athletic department will make sure to replace the turf. After eight years playing on the current surface, the Horseshoe will undergo a makeover with new turf.

While it’ll be a much-needed swap on fake grass for the football program, Buckeyes coach Ryan Day isn’t focused on it right now.

Up until just recently, I hadn’t really given it much thought,” Day said. “And I’m going to just trust the experts on this thing. It’s hard for me to tell. And I’m just going to refer to them and listen to them. [We have ] So many other things on our plate right now that I’m trying to figure out. But certainly, it’s something we’re looking at.”

And the Buckeyes will look at a scheduled face-lift for Ohio Stadium after this fall.

New Tim May Podcast

Ohio State now holds a 2-1 record as it looks to continue improving in several areas with Akron on the horizon Saturday and Big Ten play set to resume next week.

To break all of it down – the Buckeyes first three games of the season and where they can go from here – Lettermen Row’s Tim May welcomes in special guest Bryant Browning on this week’s episode of the Tim May Podcast.

Browning joins Tim in order to give his own analysis on how the Ohio State offensive line has fared thus far in 2021. With plenty of his own playing experience under his belt, Browning breaks down the offensive line play.

Where can the Buckeyes offensive line improve? How can this Ohio State offense get back to being the juggernaut most believed it would be heading into the campaign?

Find out those answers and plenty more on this episode of the Tim May Podcast as Browning breaks it all down.

Weekend Kickoff presented by Bryant Heating and Cooling Systems

Lettermen Row Weekend Kickoff presented by Bryant Heating & Cooling Systems: The Whatever It Takes Pregame Show is back!

The Lettermen Row crew will be live from Urban Meyer’s Pint House in Dublin’s Bridge Park on Thursday night for a full preview of the Buckeyes latest home game, this time against MAC foe Akron.

The next edition of the show will be Thursday, Sept. 23 at 7 p.m., and there will be plenty of Ohio State guests on hand to break down the pursuit of a win. Come out to see Zach Boren, Bobby Carpenter, Tyvis Powell, Robert Landers and other former Buckeyes greats give their insight about the upcoming game with the Zips and give predictions about yet another nonconference matchup in the Horseshoe.

Get set with the panel of former Buckeyes with analysis, stories, delicious food from Urban Meyer’s Pint House in Dublin and some cold Coors Light. Don’t miss the next show Thursday at 7 p.m.

Lettermen Row Weekend Kickoff presented by Bryant Heating & Cooling Systems: The Whatever It Takes Pregame Show is proudly sponsored by Coors Light and Byers Auto!

#Buckeyes#Ohio State Football#American Football#Horseshoe#Ohio Stadium#New Tim May Podcast#Mac#Pint House#Coors Light#Byers Auto#Download Lettermen Row#The App Store#Google Play#Scarlet Sunrise
On3.com

