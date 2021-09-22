Ohio State will replace its field turf after this season. (Birm/Lettermen Row)

Good morning, Ohio State fans, and welcome to the Scarlet Sunrise. Football will always be our focus, but every day we’ll cover news, notes and analysis from across Buckeyes sports. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything you missed in the world of Ohio State football, recruiting, basketball and more in Scarlet Sunrise.

Buckeyes will replace Horseshoe turf next year as planned

Ohio State hasn’t replaced its field turf since 2014. And it has shown so far this season, as players are slipping on the old playing surface.

And after the season, the Buckeyes athletic department will make sure to replace the turf. After eight years playing on the current surface, the Horseshoe will undergo a makeover with new turf.

While it’ll be a much-needed swap on fake grass for the football program, Buckeyes coach Ryan Day isn’t focused on it right now.

Up until just recently, I hadn’t really given it much thought,” Day said. “And I’m going to just trust the experts on this thing. It’s hard for me to tell. And I’m just going to refer to them and listen to them. [We have ] So many other things on our plate right now that I’m trying to figure out. But certainly, it’s something we’re looking at.”

And the Buckeyes will look at a scheduled face-lift for Ohio Stadium after this fall.

Ohio State now holds a 2-1 record as it looks to continue improving in several areas with Akron on the horizon Saturday and Big Ten play set to resume next week.

