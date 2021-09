SFO Airport Adds Employee Vaccine Mandate

You can go back to complaining about Gavin now. California Boy-Governor Gavin Newsom has prevailed against a recall attempt by a fairly wide margin, preventing a takeover by a bonkers weirdo. It's really saying something that one of the LEAST controversial leaders that state has had in the last few decades is a guy known as "Governor Moonbeam." After the recall's huge waste of time, money, and energy, the state can now refocus attention on its housing crisis, its environmental crisis, and its housing/environmental crisis. Trump, of course, says the election was rigged (no evidence for that, of course).

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO