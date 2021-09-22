First day of Astronomical Fall

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Clouds will be on the increase this morning as a few showers develop, specifically north and west. We could see a bit of lull precipitation as a cold front drops in later this afternoon. A line or broken line of thunderstorms will move across the area. Main time frame; 3p to 8p. A few storms could be strong to severe. The main threat is strong winds. The cold front clears the area by tonight and drier air builds back in on the backside. Some of the coolest air since last spring arrives on Thursday, with our first highs in the 60’s in Philly since June, and the first overnight lows in the 40’s Thursday night since May. Saturday is looking gorgeous for the first weekend of October, and a few showers look possible on Sunday. Get the latest on weather updates on CBS3, CBSN Philly and CBSPhilly.com. Learn more on how to watch and stream CBSN Philly for free, here. You can also download the CBS Philly Weather App for the most up-to-date weather forecast and to receive severe weather alerts. The app is free on Apple and Android devices.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 HOUR AGO