First day of Astronomical Fall

By KXAS-TV (NBC5)
Dallas News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTuesday’s cold front is through and we’re certainly feeling the effects of the less humid, cooler and drier air Wednesday morning. Temperatures will be down into the 50s for most. This pleasant air mass will hang around for the next few days. Fall officially arrives this afternoon at 2:21 p.m....

www.dallasnews.com

Comments / 0

