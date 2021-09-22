Facebook, Google Execs Get Heat Over Competition, Privacy
(Washington, DC) — Executives of Facebook and Google are getting heat over privacy and competition. During a Senate hearing, Illinois Democrat Richard Durbin criticized data collection practices and said big tech companies are making money off the private information of users. Minnesota Democrat Amy Klobuchar [[ KLO-buh-shar ]] said, “We are the product” and argued the gathering of “big data” is increasingly intrusive. Utah Republican Mike Lee cited a growing threat of unauthorized exposure of private information. He said Congress needs to “catch up.”ktoe.com
