CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Facebook, Google Execs Get Heat Over Competition, Privacy

By Ashley Hanley
ktoe.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Washington, DC) — Executives of Facebook and Google are getting heat over privacy and competition. During a Senate hearing, Illinois Democrat Richard Durbin criticized data collection practices and said big tech companies are making money off the private information of users. Minnesota Democrat Amy Klobuchar [[ KLO-buh-shar ]] said, “We are the product” and argued the gathering of “big data” is increasingly intrusive. Utah Republican Mike Lee cited a growing threat of unauthorized exposure of private information. He said Congress needs to “catch up.”

ktoe.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Facebook and Google condemned over ads for ‘abortion pill reversal’

Facebook has served “abortion reversal” adverts 18.4m times since January 2020, according to a report from the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH), promoting an “unproven, unethical” and “dangerous” procedure. Google shows the adverts on more than four-fifths of searches related to abortion across a number of US cities, according...
INTERNET
ZDNet

Google: This major privacy change is coming to billions of Android devices soon

Android apps that haven't been used for a while will soon begin to automatically lose their permission to access sensitive device features, such as sensors, SMS messages, and contact lists. Come December, Google plans to ramp up the availability of "permissions auto-reset", an Android privacy feature that automatically winds back...
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Minnesota State
State
Utah State
Indy100

Black Google employee stopped by security because they didn’t believe he worked there

A Black associate product manager at Google claimed he was stopped by security as they didn’t believe he was an employee.Earlier this week, Harvard graduate Angel Onuoha said he was riding a bike around a Google campus when someone called security on him.He said two security guards “escorted” him to verify his ID.Writing on Twitter, Onuoha said: “Riding my bike around Google’s campus and somebody called security on me because they didn’t believe I was an employee. Had to get escorted by two security guards to verify my ID badge.”Riding my bike around Google’s campus and somebody called security on...
SOCIETY
Interesting Engineering

Lawsuit Alleges Facebook Paid $4.9 Billion to Protect Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook is in dire straits these days. The Federal Trade Commission thinks the company is too big, monopolistic, cares little for individual privacy, and must be split into Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram. Adding to their woes is a lawsuit from its own shareholders that alleges that the company paid excessive fines to shield the founder CEO from deposition, Politico reported.
INTERNET
WNCY

Ireland raises privacy question over Facebook smart glasses

DUBLIN (Reuters) – Ireland’s data privacy regulator on Friday said it had asked Facebook to demonstrate that an LED indicator light on the social media giant’s newly launched smart glasses is “an effective means” to let people know they are being filmed or photographed. Ireland’s Data Privacy Commissioner (DPC) is...
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Klobuchar
TechCrunch

Daily Crunch: European regulators share more privacy concerns over Facebook “smart” glasses

Hello and welcome to Daily Crunch for September 20, 2021. It is Disrupt week, everyone, and TechCrunch is buzzing. Kicking off tomorrow morning, Disrupt is set to be a pretty butt-kicking affair. Check the agenda here, speakers here, Battlefield companies here, and if you want to see your humble servant doing his first run (last run?) at hosting, well, stick to the Extra Crunch stage. Nice tweets only, please.
INTERNET
pymnts

Today in Retail: Facebook’s New Online Shopping Tools; Amazon Gets Over 1M Job Applicants

In today’s top retail news, Facebook is introducing new tools for businesses to connect with consumers, while Amazon says it’s received over 500,000 applications for jobs in the U.S. and over one million applications globally. Also, a menswear resale marketplace received $60 million in funding to improve its platform, and an omnichannel retail management platform has agreed to acquire Inventory Planner.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Big Data#Big Tech#Senate#Democrat#Republican#Congress#Google Vp
Ars Technica

Google is backporting an Android 11 privacy feature to Android 6

Google is coming for your unused Android crapware. The company announced Friday that it will backport an Android 11 privacy feature—auto-resetting app permissions—to Android 6. Auto-resetting app permissions were introduced in Android 11 as part of a continually expanding Android feature set aiming to automatically limit apps you don't use....
TECHNOLOGY
DoingItLocal

BLUMENTHAL PRESSES FACEBOOK & GOOGLE ON SUPPORT FOR BIPARTISAN ANTITRUST LEGISLATION TO PROMOTE APP STORE COMPETITION

[WASHINGTON, D.C.] – During today’s Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Competition Policy, Antitrust, and Consumer Rights hearing titled “Big Data, Big Problems: Implications for Competition and Consumers,” U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) questioned Facebook and Google witnesses about the companies’ support for the Open App Markets Act. The bipartisan legislation, introduced by Blumenthal and U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) last month, and cosponsored by U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), would set fair, clear, and enforceable rules to protect competition and strengthen consumer protections within the app market.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
TheDailyBeast

Facebook Promotes Exec Who Wrote ‘Maybe Someone Dies’ Memo to CTO

Facebook’s chief technology officer plans to step down in 2022, he announced Wednesday. Mike Shroepfer’s replacement will be Andrew Bosworth, an executive who wrote a controversial internal memo about the company’s products in 2016 that included the memorable line “Maybe someone dies in a terrorist attack coordinated on our tools. And still we connect people.” Bosworth is currently head of Facebook’s Reality Labs division and will continue to oversee it. Schroepfer tweeted Wednesday, “After 13 years at FB, I’ve decided to step down as CTO and pass the baton to @boztank at some point in 2022. I will stay on as long as it takes to ensure a successful leadership transition.” He will continue to work at the company in a part-time role as a “senior fellow.”
INTERNET
MySanAntonio

After Getting Banned From Google and Facebook, I Learned Why Every Ecommerce Store Should Focus on SEO

Search Engine Optimization (SEO) has become a buzz word over the last few years. Many areas of online business have been implementing solid SEO strategies for a while, but ecommerce is still slow to join the rest. Ecommerce stores have been trained to use paid methods, like Google Shopping Ads, Facebook Ads and other social media ads to get people to click through to their store. However, with the ever-increasing cost it takes to acquire new customers, ecommerce store owners should get on board with SEO and develop a solid content strategy for long-term growth and reduce their cost to acquire new potential customers.
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy