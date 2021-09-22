MN Hospital System Reintroduces COVID Visitor Limits

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — We’re getting a clear picture of the strained hospital capacity in the state. Doctors say COVID-19 patients continue to congest the overall system. M Health Fairview Friday reports of the 140 patients currently admitted with COVID, 110 are not vaccinated. That’s nearly 80%. Dr. Andrew Olson, director of hospital medicine at the University of Minnesota Medical Center, said we’re in a challenging place. He says hospital and ICU capacity across the state are stressed because of COVID, delayed healthcare, and staffing challenges. “There is enough COVID in the ICUs right now it makes it challenging for a patient with simple...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO