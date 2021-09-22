CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Jon Gruden Satisfied with Raiders Defense Improvement So Far

By Hikaru Kudo
RaiderMaven
RaiderMaven
 6 days ago

While it’s super early in the season, Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden is satisfied with his team’s improvement in defense so far.

“Well, you have to play good football in all three phases to make the tournament and ever win a championship,” Gruden said. “So, again, I think all three phases have contributed. We got to get better.”

“We’re not there on defense, we’re not there on offense, and we need more big plays in the kicking game. But we’re improving on defense.”

“The quarterback is playing great, we need to get our running game going. Our punter and our kicker are playing phenomenal, we need to get our return game going. So, there’s good and there’s things we got to be realistic about as we get ready for the Dolphins. It’s still really early.”

The defense, which was a weak point last season and evidently led to the firing of former defensive coordinator Paul Guenther, has shown quite an improvement since Gus Bradley’s arrival.

Personnel additions like cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. alongside the new Cover 3 defense scheme introduced by Bradley, have been showing their impact during the game.

But as Gruden said, there’s still much more work to do with the Raiders defense.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1 @BaydounDarin

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Jon Gruden Names ‘Best Player’ He’s Ever Coached

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden has coached a plethora of talented players over the course of his career, but it appears the best player he has ever had the privilege of coaching is on his current roster. Following a thrilling win over the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night,...
NFL
The Spun

Jon Gruden Shares Injury Update For QB Marcus Mariota

The Las Vegas Raiders unleashed Marcus Mariota on a designed quarterback run in their season opener against the Baltimore Ravens. Unfortunately, the former No. 2 pick suffered an injury on that run that forced him to miss the rest of the game. Mariota’s only carry on Monday night went for...
NFL
Yardbarker

Derek Carr And Jon Gruden May Be In For A Wild Raiders Season

The 2021 NFL season will be the fourth chapter in Jon Gruden and Derek Carr’s partnership with the Las Vegas Raiders. So far, their record has improved with each year. The Raiders finished 4-12 in 2018, 7-9 the following season, and 8-8 in their first season in Las Vegas. Carr’s...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Casey Hayward#American Football#Las Vegas Raiders#Twitter Hondocarpenter#Hikarukudo1
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Reveals What He Learned From Jon Gruden

In 2001, Tony Dungy hired Cincinnati Bearcats defensive backs coach Mike Tomlin to serve in the same position with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. A year later, the Bucs fired Dungy, but Tomlin was retained by Jon Gruden, who led the team to the 2002 Super Bowl. Nearly 20 years later,...
NFL
Yardbarker

Jon Gruden has perfect quote about Raiders’ thrilling overtime win

The Las Vegas Raiders beat the Baltimore Ravens 33-27 in overtime on Monday night in one heck of a game. Jon Gruden had a great comment about it. The game was tied at 17 in the fourth quarter, but Baltimore took a 24-17 lead on a touchdown with six minutes left. The Raiders answered with a touchdown to tie the game at 24 with 3:49 left.
NFL
The Spun

Jon Gruden Announces Injury News For Derek Carr

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr dazzled for a second consecutive week in his team’s noteworthy win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, but he didn’t come out completely unscathed. The 30-year-old reportedly suffered a minor ankle injury and underwent an MRI on Monday. Despite not missing a play in...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Raiders HC Jon Gruden on win over Ravens: 'I was like a cat; I had multiple lives today'

The Las Vegas Raiders pulled off a 33-27 overtime win over the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night, and it was a back-and-forth battle, to say the least. The Raiders never held the lead during regulation. They thought they had won on the opening drive of overtime when Derek Carr hit Bryan Edwards with a 33-yard pass, but the wide receiver was ruled down a yard shy of the end zone.
NFL
NBC Sports

Jon Gruden: Clelin Ferrell’s had some back ailments, will probably return this week

When Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell ended up on the list of inactives for Monday night’s game against the Ravens, it raised a few eyebrows. The fourth overall pick in 2019, Ferrell had been clearly demoted to being a rotational player. Free-agent signee Yannick Ngakoue was slated to start opposite Maxx Crosby at defensive end. But Ferrell’s deactivation came as a surprise, in part because he didn’t have an injury status heading into the game.
NFL
Fox News

Raiders' Jon Gruden curses like a sailor in big win vs. Steelers

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden wasn’t holding back. Just before Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson booted a 41-yard field goal with two seconds to go in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Gruden was caught on a hot mic cursing up a storm at a nearby referee.
NFL
FOX Sports

Skip Bayless: I believe in Jon Gruden and Derek Carr, but still have faith in Big Ben and the Steelers I UNDISPUTED

The Las Vegas Raiders raided the Pittsburgh Steelers as they came away with a big 26-17 road win. Derek Carr carved the Steelers up for 382 yards and two touchdowns. After the game, Jon Gruden spoke glowingly of his veteran quarterback, saying quote: 'I’ll let his play speak for itself. I've been clamoring about Derek Carr since I got here..Hopefully he gets some recognition for what he did today. Against two great defenses, two weeks in a row, and it's a big reason we’re 2-0.' Skip Bayless explains why he still believes in the Steelers despite his faith in Gruden and Carr.
NFL
chatsports.com

Jon Gruden on Raiders’ roster: ‘A lot of maturity’

The Las Vegas Raiders are 2-0 for a lot of reasons. Quarterback Derek Carr is playing at an MVP level. His receivers are making timely plays. Defensive end Maxx Crosby is playing like a monster and new coordinator Gus Bradley has the defense playing much better. The team, as a whole, is thriving heading into Week 3.
NFL
The Spun

Jon Gruden Announces Josh Jacobs’ Status For Raiders At Steelers

Josh Jacobs wasn’t overly efficient in the Las Vegas Raiders‘ Week 1 win over the Baltimore Ravens, but he did score a pair of touchdowns. Unfortunately for Jon Gruden and the team, he’s out for Week 2. Jacobs, who has been nursing toe and ankle injuries, was downgraded to questionable...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Jon Gruden caught by hot mic dropping F-bombs on refs

Jon Gruden is known for being an intense coach on the sidelines. Thanks to CBS’ microphones, we have some proof of that. Gruden was livid over a penalty called before halftime in his Las Vegas Raiders’ 26-17 win at the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. The Raiders had a 3rd-and-goal from the Steelers 17 with under 20 seconds left before halftime. They completed a pass for nine yards, but there was a penalty. Offensive lineman Kolton Miller was called for being an ineligible man downfield.
NFL
RaiderMaven

RaiderMaven

Las Vegas, NV
330
Followers
666
Post
54K+
Views
ABOUT

RaiderMaven is a FanNation channel covering the Las Vegas Raiders

Comments / 0

Community Policy