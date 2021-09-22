Jon Gruden Satisfied with Raiders Defense Improvement So Far

While it’s super early in the season, Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden is satisfied with his team’s improvement in defense so far.

“Well, you have to play good football in all three phases to make the tournament and ever win a championship,” Gruden said. “So, again, I think all three phases have contributed. We got to get better.”

“We’re not there on defense, we’re not there on offense, and we need more big plays in the kicking game. But we’re improving on defense.”

“The quarterback is playing great, we need to get our running game going. Our punter and our kicker are playing phenomenal, we need to get our return game going. So, there’s good and there’s things we got to be realistic about as we get ready for the Dolphins. It’s still really early.”

The defense, which was a weak point last season and evidently led to the firing of former defensive coordinator Paul Guenther, has shown quite an improvement since Gus Bradley’s arrival.

Personnel additions like cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. alongside the new Cover 3 defense scheme introduced by Bradley, have been showing their impact during the game.

But as Gruden said, there’s still much more work to do with the Raiders defense.

