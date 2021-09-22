CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
US To Donate 500 Million Additional Covid Vaccines To World

By Issam AHMED
International Business Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden will announce Wednesday the US plans to donate an additional 500 million Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccines to the rest of the world, bringing its total commitment to 1.1 billion, officials said. Biden will relay the news at a virtual summit to be held on the margins of the...

