Southwest Airlines a ‘big success’ since beginning service in Colorado Springs six months ago

By Kasia Kerridge
KKTV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Southwest Airlines has been a big success for Colorado Springs since beginning service in March. 11 News checked in with the Colorado Springs Airport six months after Southwest Airlines came to town. According to the airport, Southwest has enplaned nearly 153,000 passengers through July 2021 and is carrying over 38% of Colorado Springs Airport enplanements.

