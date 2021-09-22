Google makes it easier to search emails in Gmail by adding filters

A few years ago, Gmail introduced a feature called “nudges” that would remind you to follow up on or reply to emails that it has detected to be important and that you may have forgotten to take action on. Since there may also be SMS messages that can use a reminder like that, it looks like Google Messages is working on adding a similar feature to your Android smartphone. Strings have been spotted that would indicate “nudges” will soon be added to the messaging app.

INTERNET ・ 13 DAYS AGO