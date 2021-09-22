CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Calma House by Ramon Esteve Estudio

 6 days ago

La Calma House is a modern residence located in Barcelona, Spain, designed in 2021 by Ramon Esteve Estudio. La Calma House is placed in a small town near Barcelona. Its plot is located in a forest area with a very steep slope and an abundance of pine, oak and olive trees. A natural park in front of the plot and the low building density of the area enhance the connection of the house with its natural surroundings.

