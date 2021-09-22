CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best & Worst Fall Foods at Trader Joe's—Ranked!

By Amanda McDonald
EatThis
EatThis
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HNBIS_0c4DY5Vb00
Rachel Linder/ Eat This, Not That!

From prepared meals to sweet treats, Trader Joe's has an abundant harvest of fall foods on its shelves. "Pumpkin Palooza" as they called it started on Sept. 7, and now a few weeks later everything is as ready as a full orange pumpkin in the patch waiting to be picked.

Since there are dozens of pumpkin, apple, cinnamon, butternut squash, and maple-flavored items available, we turned to registered dietitian, author of Finally Full, Finally Slim, nutritionist in private practice, adjunct professor of nutrition at NYU, and member of the Eat This, Not That! Medical Expert Board Lisa Young, PhD, RDN to look at which items are the healthiest to enjoy on a brisk autumn day and which you should avoid like your least favorite piece of Halloween candy.

And for more info about what to get and what to skip, here are The Best & Worst Trader Joe's Foods—Ranked!

Worst Trader Joe's Fall Items

Pumpkin Bisque

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B9EZc_0c4DY5Vb00
Courtesy of Trader Joe's

1 CUP PER SERVING: 390 calories, 27 g fat (8 g saturated fat), 790 mg sodium, 35 g carbs (4 g fiber, 23 g sugar), 4 g protein

The Pumpkin Bisque seems like the perfect warm and filling meal but Dr. Young says "a 1 cup serving contains nearly 400 calories and 40% of your saturated fat for the day. I'd skip this and enjoy the autumn harvest soup instead."

Pumpkin Cheesecake

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q4tFO_0c4DY5Vb00
Courtesy of Trader Joe's

What Trader Joe's calls a "creamy dessert…made with loads of rich, smooth cream cheese, impressive amounts of real pumpkin," Dr. Young calls a flop. She says to pass on this one because "460 calories for a slice is quite high." Instead, "opt for something less decadent, unless of course it's your favorite!"

Butternut Squash Mac and Cheese Bites

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lMspO_0c4DY5Vb00
Courtesy of Trader Joe's

3 PIECES PER SERVING: 230 calories, 16 g fat (7 g saturated fat), 320 mg sodium, 18 g carbs (1 g fiber, 2 g sugar), 5 g protein

Obviously, fried food isn't the best pick anyway, but a "puny portion" of the Butternut Squash Mac and Cheese Bites (which is just three pieces!) is high in calories and fat thanks to the heavy cream and oil in the ingredients, Dr. Young says.

Pumpkin Alfredo Sauce

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rql25_0c4DY5Vb00
Courtesy of Trader Joe's

1/4 CUP PER SERVING: 90 calories, 6 g fat (3.5 g saturated fat), 370 mg sodium, 8 g carbs (1 g fiber, 2g sugar), 1 g protein

This creamy combo of cheese and pumpkin is also high in calories and fat because of heavy cream, but it's also low in fiber and protein which help keep you full. Dr. Young would skip this, she says, and opt for one of the items below instead.

Best Trader Joe's Fall Items

Fall Leaf Tortilla Chips

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SvCas_0c4DY5Vb00
Courtesy of Trader Joe's

16 CHIPS PER SERVING: 130 calories,7 g fat (0.5 g saturated fat), 65 mg sodium, 17 g carbs (2 g fiber, >1 g sugar), 2 g protein

"If you love chips, try these," Dr. Young says about this appropriately shaped snack with a crunch as satisfying as real fall leaves. "They contain fiber without saturated fat and added sugar," she adds, while noting that "The pumpkin and carrot powder give it a great zest" in addition to giving them color.

Autumnal Harvest Soup

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y78XA_0c4DY5Vb00
Courtesy of Trader Joe's

Swap the Pumpkin Bisque for what TJ's calls "a medley of some of our favorite chunky harvest produce (including smooth butternut squash, semi-sweet pumpkin, and slow-simmered California tomatoes), seasoned with earthy autumn herbs like rosemary and sage, and finished with rish heavy cream."

Dr. Young says this fiber boost is "very heartwarming and yummy" and gets her seal of approval.

Pumpkin Spice Coffee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JNrWx_0c4DY5Vb00
Courtesy of Trader Joe's

The addition of cinnamon, clove, ginger, nutmeg, and allspice to this coffee give it a fall flavor without added calories, fat, carbs, and sugar—no dense pumpkin spice coffee creamer needed.

"What an aroma, and the added spices can help boost health, even if just slightly," Dr. Young says about this pick.

EatThis

We Tried 6 Store-Bought Rotisserie Chickens & This Is the Best

It sounds counterintuitive to go into a supermarket to buy ingredients to cook with, only to emerge with a ready-cooked entree. But you know what? We're tired. When you can have dinner hot and ready on the table before the groceries are even put away—and for just a few bucks—a rotisserie chicken is a no-brainer.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

40% Agree This Is The Worst Brand Of Mayonnaise

When it comes to condiments, people tend to be passionate about their choice, whether it be the nostalgic variety always on hand throughout their childhood, or an even better option they discovered later in life. Mayonnaise, the creamy spread consisting of egg, oil, and an acid emulsified together, is no exception.
RECIPES
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

RECIPE: Poor Man's Apple Cobbler

Have a dessert craving and not sure what to make? Try this super simple apple cobbler. Made with self-rising flour and canned pie filling, you probably already have the ingredients in your pantry. The pie filling is dolloped on top but the crust magically bakes around it. This comes out of the oven with a beautiful golden brown crust. You can use any fruit you'd like. We opted for apple but cherry or blueberry would be delicious too. If you like a lot of fruit, you can even add an extra can of filling to the cobbler. Serve with a scoop of ice cream for a delicious dessert.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fried Food#Calories#Nutrition#Mac And Cheese#Food Drink#Nyu#Medical Expert#Rdn
eatwell101.com

31 Fall Soups Recipes That Are Utterly Delicious

Easy Fall Soup Recipes – Warming and easy, soup is particularly great in the fall season. From butternut squash soup to sweet potato soups, our Fall soup recipes are all you need for curling up on your couch with a hot bowl and a good book. These hearty soup bowls are the perfect companion to a chilly night. Enjoy!
RECIPES
EatThis

The One Costco Rotisserie Chicken Secret You Have To Know

Oh, how I do love a juicy Costco rotisserie chicken. It's my favorite way to get a delicious protein for dinner with minimal effort, and especially helpful when you're prepping meals for the week. But my least favorite part of buying a Costco rotisserie chicken is having to hack at the meat in order to get all of it off the bone and onto a plate. It's the messiest experience, and certainly not one I look forward to. Until, of course, my eyes were opened to this brilliant Costco rotisserie chicken secret that completely changed my life.
RECIPES
Allrecipes.com

Hungry for an Easy Meal? Try These 3-Ingredient Dinners from Aldi

To say that Aldi has a cult-like following is perhaps an understatement. From their sneak-peek Instagram accounts to tip-sharing Reddit pages, fans of the German grocery store chain can't seem to get enough. There is perhaps no greater example of this fandom than the ALDI Aisle of Shame Facebook group....
RECIPES
